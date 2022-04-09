Collectible china sets fit to a 'tea'

Writing this column, I wondered how many of you still have some of your old doll dishes or small children's dishes that you played with growing up?

History

European china makers, like Haviland and Wedgwood, have been producing children's tableware for hundreds of years, with some dishes dating back to the 1700s. These were not intended as play things for little people. During the Victorian and Edwardian eras, children took their tea in the nursery with their nanny. This was done to teach the children to mind their manners so someday they could sip tea with the adults.

In the 1900s, more affordable Japanese imports became available, such as small-scale Japanese porcelain and the well-known Lustreware tea sets that were quite expensive before World War II.

With their metal stamping and printing capabilities, an American company, Ohio Art, entered the toy business in 1917. As the American toy industry grew, Ohio Art's toy production expanded to include a very popular colorful tea set line that is quite the collector's item today!

Among the many American Depression glass companies catering to children’s dishware was Akro Agate. This West Virginia company started as a marble-making business, but competition in the 1920s got them into the dishware market. A designer got an idea to recycle toothpick holder molds to create tiny tumblers and petite pitchers from flowerpot molds which resulted in a “stippled-band” glass set which was the company’s first venture into the toy dishware market.

Not long after, they added opaque dishes in boxes marked “Play-Time Glass Dish Set.” These sets came in a handful of patterns and a variety of solid and marbleized colors. On today’s auction market these sets can get as much as $250 in excellent condition. Akro Agate’s line for children flourished during World War II, when Japanese imports were banned in the United States. The company ended business in 1951.

Today tea parties

Today children still love tea parties and you will find many creative books and ideas on the market. Books that I love and share are “Let’s Have a Tea Party! Special Celebration for Little Girls” by Emilie Barnes and “Fancy Nancy: Tea Parties” by Jane O'Connor.

Jodi Brom, owner of the Goodview Haven retreat house, Goodview tells, “My granddaughter Lola, has had tea parties from three years on. She first used the set her mother used. She usually invites her stuffed animals and dolls. Her last tea was with Grandpa Choo Choo, Erik Brom who died unexpectedly last December. We made cut out cookies of tea cups and butter finger sandwiches. We used my Royal Albert tea cups of the month. Made a lemonade tea that kids usually like. She also uses the American Girl tea set that was also her mother's from 1998.”

Erica Thilges, manager, New Generations of Harmony, told a story, “One of our customers recently told about how she wasn't able to see her young granddaughter in another country during the pandemic. She decided to send her granddaughter half a vintage tea set and she was going to keep the other half. That way, they could have Zoom tea parties together. What wonderful memories they were creating!

"Presently we've got quite a few children's dish/tea sets," Thilges said. "Vintage children's dish and tea sets are full of nostalgia, fun to display and even more fun to use! You'll find everything from complete Ohio Art tin lithograph dish sets in the original boxes selling from $80 set to individual Akro Agate pieces from $8 to $45 set."

Owner of Sarah's Uniques & Jim's “Man”tiques in St. Charles, Sarah Kieffer said, “I don’t have any china child’s tea sets in the shop. The only child’s tea sets I have would be the tin Ohio Art sets, usually selling for about $6-$20 depending on the set. Many ladies and their granddaughters do love to collect these sets. They are fun to play with and display with a cute table setting.”

