SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Collecting with kids can be a lifetime adventure

Columnist Sandy Erdman says kids are naturals when it comes to collecting, and they can find a passion for items from collectible toys to rocks or shells.

Logan (9) and Liam (5) sharing some of their John Deere tractors and other trucks, barns, silos and more as this collection grows.jpg
Logan Johnson, 9, at left, and Liam Johnson, 5, share some of their John Deere tractors and other trucks, barns, silos and more as this collection grows.
Contributed
Opinion by Sandy Erdman
June 25, 2022 07:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Collecting with young kids has no trick to attract them to collecting. It's like it can come natural with a bit of love, time and the desire.

I am not a real expert on all antiques and collectibles, but I do write about them and do appraise a few. Also, at one time I did a social study of kids at play and collecting.

Also Read
Roseslug sawfly June 25 2022.jpeg
Lifestyle
Don't worry too much about this common condition on rose bush leaves
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also advises readers on a pesky beetle that is prevalent in gardens again this year and how to prevent deer damage to yards and gardens.
June 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
key lime pie.jpg
Lifestyle
The key to great Key lime pie? Hold the Key limes
Columnist Tammy Swift recommends using plain, old Persian limes to create an egg-free Key lime pie that's every bit as tart and tasty as one made the traditional way.
June 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
062522.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
How to grow great winter-hardy roses
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says “hardy” is a relative term, and what’s hardy for Kentucky might not survive in the North country. If a rose tag says “winter-hardy,” it doesn’t necessarily apply to winters in North Dakota and Minnesota.
June 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler

From collecting, kids can learn time and money management, the history related to the item they are collecting or working on and how to care for their items. Some have even sold a few of their collections. Some children have even taken their collecting passion on to a full-time career or at least a part-time hobby to a business.

So what is the age most kids start at? Most are around 5 years old with that secret little box of treasures like shells from the beach, rocks found that caught their eye or something a family member may have given them to start collecting.

Collect alongside a parent

Polly Johnson, of Utica, a mother to twins — Leah and Logan, age 9 — and 5-year-old Liam, tells how the boys started a collection, “Logan and Liam’s tractors, barns and animal collecting is actually a five-generation collection. Starting with the great-grandfather Merrill Johnson. He is still living today and resides in Osage, Iowa, where he actually built a old-time town on his property complete with a tractor collection of fully operational tractors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boys have some old tractors, but love it when grandpa or grandma take them to the John Deere store to pick out a new tractor for their collection. They also like to look at flea-markets, estate and garage sales. They have primarily John Deere tractors but also collect all the barns, silos and animals.

"It’s a great hobby and they love to play with them,” Polly says. As for twin sister Leah, Polly says she “collects fidgets, jewelry and lip gloss.”

Chris Rand Kujath, owner, Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville, tells us about her little helper learning and working along the way about antiques and collectibles.

“My granddaughter Destiny is working with us. She just started helping us out about a month ago," Kujath said. "Destiny also has a spot in a locked case with jewelry, postcards, trinkets and milk bottles. She is eager to learn the business. Destiny assists with customers at the register, opening cases and cleaning and cleaning. At the present time, we have given her things to add to her collection. Since school is out, Destiny will start going to garage sales, flea market and estate sales with her grandparents.”  

Jenna Lubinski, mother and owner of the Refinery Co. a furniture rehab, staging spot and sales business in Winona says, “I’m so lucky to have an extra sets of hands helping from beginning to end. I schedule pick ups while I have my girls for extra lifting."

Once new finds are brought home, Lubinski says, granddaughters Lilly, 15, and Kenley, 14, help out with cleaning the item. Lilly uses the sander, and Kenley paints.

"Little or big projects, we have also dabbled in macrame crafts-staging and decorating their rooms and the shop," Lubinski says. "Both girls have jobs now along with sports camps over the summers, but we always make time for markets and fun. This past Memorial weekend, they assisted me at Elko Trader’s Market picking up some really great pieces for clients and the shop. They have been helping many years since they were young. They also have two wonderful and different style aesthetics, which speak in their rooms they have helped style. When they are not working they help me stage Friday evenings, and open the shop Saturday mornings. They are a wonderful contribution to The Refinery Co.”

Most of all, collecting with kids can encourage fun because the best part is working together and being blessed with having these kids in your life, learning and sharing together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

Antiques & Collectibles — Sandy Erdman column sig

Related Topics: HOME AND GARDENSANDY ERDMANANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES
What to read next
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, July 3
Cherry Grove United Methodist will host their monthly Cowboy Church service at 3 p.m.
June 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig
Lifestyle
Going to use that new telescope? Here's some practical rules to follow
Sometimes a new telescope can seem like a fun tool, but to get the most out of it, you'll need to use it safely and correctly.
June 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
rhubarb.jpg
Lifestyle
Looking back on a special day of birth
Columnist Lovina Eicher says a stormy night reminds her of the day she gave birth to her first daughter.
June 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Like it or not, when you live together and are a couple, your debt is his debt
Columnist Dave Ramsey says arguing over money when you've got a baby and live together (and plan on marrying) is ridiculous.
June 21, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey