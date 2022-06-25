Collecting with kids can be a lifetime adventure

Collecting with young kids has no trick to attract them to collecting. It's like it can come natural with a bit of love, time and the desire.

I am not a real expert on all antiques and collectibles, but I do write about them and do appraise a few. Also, at one time I did a social study of kids at play and collecting.

From collecting, kids can learn time and money management, the history related to the item they are collecting or working on and how to care for their items. Some have even sold a few of their collections. Some children have even taken their collecting passion on to a full-time career or at least a part-time hobby to a business.

So what is the age most kids start at? Most are around 5 years old with that secret little box of treasures like shells from the beach, rocks found that caught their eye or something a family member may have given them to start collecting.

Collect alongside a parent

Polly Johnson, of Utica, a mother to twins — Leah and Logan, age 9 — and 5-year-old Liam, tells how the boys started a collection, “Logan and Liam’s tractors, barns and animal collecting is actually a five-generation collection. Starting with the great-grandfather Merrill Johnson. He is still living today and resides in Osage, Iowa, where he actually built a old-time town on his property complete with a tractor collection of fully operational tractors.

The boys have some old tractors, but love it when grandpa or grandma take them to the John Deere store to pick out a new tractor for their collection. They also like to look at flea-markets, estate and garage sales. They have primarily John Deere tractors but also collect all the barns, silos and animals.

"It’s a great hobby and they love to play with them,” Polly says. As for twin sister Leah, Polly says she “collects fidgets, jewelry and lip gloss.”

Chris Rand Kujath, owner, Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville, tells us about her little helper learning and working along the way about antiques and collectibles.

“My granddaughter Destiny is working with us. She just started helping us out about a month ago," Kujath said. "Destiny also has a spot in a locked case with jewelry, postcards, trinkets and milk bottles. She is eager to learn the business. Destiny assists with customers at the register, opening cases and cleaning and cleaning. At the present time, we have given her things to add to her collection. Since school is out, Destiny will start going to garage sales, flea market and estate sales with her grandparents.”

Jenna Lubinski, mother and owner of the Refinery Co. a furniture rehab, staging spot and sales business in Winona says, “I’m so lucky to have an extra sets of hands helping from beginning to end. I schedule pick ups while I have my girls for extra lifting."

Once new finds are brought home, Lubinski says, granddaughters Lilly, 15, and Kenley, 14, help out with cleaning the item. Lilly uses the sander, and Kenley paints.

"Little or big projects, we have also dabbled in macrame crafts-staging and decorating their rooms and the shop," Lubinski says. "Both girls have jobs now along with sports camps over the summers, but we always make time for markets and fun. This past Memorial weekend, they assisted me at Elko Trader’s Market picking up some really great pieces for clients and the shop. They have been helping many years since they were young. They also have two wonderful and different style aesthetics, which speak in their rooms they have helped style. When they are not working they help me stage Friday evenings, and open the shop Saturday mornings. They are a wonderful contribution to The Refinery Co.”

Most of all, collecting with kids can encourage fun because the best part is working together and being blessed with having these kids in your life, learning and sharing together.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .