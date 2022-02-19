Colorful, fun and eclectic -- just like Tangerine

Tangerine At Wildflowers owner Joan Blakley-McCoy has as her motto: “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life.” That sentiment is expressed in how she describes her gift shop — a place “where the fun never ends!”

Born and raised in Rochester, Blakley-McCoy said she was inspired to have her own shop early on.

“Downtown was everything to most of us who grew up in the '60s,” she said, adding that she always looked forward to seeing the windows at Dayton’s department store when visiting Minneapolis. “Great memories and, that being said, I decided to be a visual merchandiser in San Diego at Bazaar del Mundo in the '80’s.”

Joan Blakley-McCoy on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Blakley-McCoy moved back to Rochester in 1992 to work at Midwest of Cannon Falls as a designer for it 17 showrooms, "but I had always dreamed of having my own store and in 1998 I had that opportunity." Tangerine has been at 101 First Ave. S.W. since 2000.

Outside of Tangergine, Blakley-McCoy said she values what she sees as the memorable things in Rochester — the "corn tower," the Plummer Building lit up, the old Chateau, Silver Lake bridges, Saint Marys Hospital, Pill Hill, Quarry Hill, Dairy Queen on Broadway.

“All remind me of simpler days,” she said.

How do you describe your style?

Easy. Fun. Eclectic. Colorful.

Do you differentiate between style and fashion?

Fashion is a current trend, but style defines an individual.

Origins of the style that defines you?

The English model Twiggy was a great influence in the '60s, but living in California really developed my eclectic style.

Other sources of inspiration?

My Aunt Naomi from Iowa was always dressed up with jewelry, scarves, gold shoes and she had the cutest wig. Just a hoot!

Has COVID changed your style in any way?

It is more relaxed with less accessorizing.

What do you wear to work and then beyond?

Something comfy but stylish, and usually a dress for special occasions.

Are your dresses as colorful as Tangerine?

All my dresses have dots, stripes or a fun pattern. I usually wear them with leggings or tights. Many are from a Swedish designer who I found in New York on a buying trip. Grudrun Skoden’s focus is on color and comfort. She sends out six catalogs a year, so I am able to purchase her clothing.

What do you hope your style communicates?

To not take life too seriously and to have fun everyday.

Your most important wardrobe component?

Lululemon black leggings.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her possession?

Comfy shoes that can be worn when dressing up.

Please tell us a bit about your favorite accessories?

My lips felt necklace from an artist in Germany. The necklace lips are made from red felt on a simple wire. I bought two necklaces at a high-end craft show in Minneapolis and the lips necklace is my favorite.

Do you have an important sentimental piece?

A tulip abstract silver ring my husband John made for me.

Anything about your wardrobe people would find surprising?

There is no white clothing. As John always said, I would look like a nurse in white.

Preferred season in terms of style?

I have so many colorful outfits for summer and bright sandals. Summer is my favorite.

Favorite places to shop?

I look for boutiques that carry unusual clothing — among them Wild Ginger Boutique in Zumbrota and Whimsy’s Closet in Red Wing.

Is there something especially Minnesota about your style?

I don’t wear white after Labor Day.

Does your home reflect your style?

Absolutely. Bright, artsy and full of John’s paintings throughout our home along with other bright artworks as well.

Is Rochester’s style changing?

It seems to be more trendy.

Parting thoughts?

Be who you are without regrets.

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.