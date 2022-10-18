Colors and crafts make for a fun fall of collecting

Fall has arrived and here are some fun little luxuries to help you have fun this fall through to the Christmas holidays from some of the local shops and friends.

Celebrate fall by rethinking your fall and winter wardrobe and adding a few comfort pieces such as cozy flannel shirts found with Carol Thouin at The Backyard Flea in Spring Valley. When fall arrives, Carol take the market onto the road and. of course, CeeCee the dog goes too. “He models the shirts at some markets,” Carol says.

Knitted socks made by Carol Prudoehl are on sale at The Rusty Bucket in Winona. The next sale will be Nov 5-6, 2022. Contributed

You will be able to see these shirts and more Nov. 6, 2022, at the Flea Market at Rochester Fair Grounds at Graham Park.

Shayna Dais of The Rusty Bucket occasional shop in Winona, says, “We have some wonderful hand-knitted socks and hats, and will have scarfs and mittens soon. All made by one of the creative souls, Carole Prudoehl.”

Of course some knit and fleece have been found at local craft fairs, too, by other handy knitters. Warm and comfy.

Do some rustic decorating by using handcrafted basket, bowls and more by fiber artist Lori Hungerholt at Root River Baskets in Rushford, also found on Facebook under Root River Baskets.

Fill your basket or bowl with fall décor and Christmas, wonderful hostess gifts and so much more for some fun simple fall luxury items. Even for Halloween treats or some large enough for storage. As, Lori says, “I am a bit of a fabric-aholic, purchasing at antique and second-hand stores since color is what influences me the most."

Bolts of cotton fabrics with the right hues draw her eyes, she says. "Greens and rich dark jewel tones are my favorites, although the seasons influence me also. When I choose colors to begin wrapping the cording, I don't know yet what shape the basket will be – and this is the strange part – once the wrapping is done, the colors tell me what shape. An oval, round or square with handles or not, etc.”

Each autumn, tag and garage sales, quaint shops and treasure-filled barns of crafty items, antiques and more beckon back road travelers to slow down for a peek. You never know what you might find. Maybe a mug for that creamy chicken and wild rice mushroom soup or hot apple cider with pottery mugs found at some antique malls, gift shops and craft fairs.

Decorate your porch or entry way with pumpkins, blossoms of chrysanthemums in red, yellow and orange or any potted flowers from the garden center where most centers can share ideas with you. The Yellow Monkey of Rochester owner Cindy Rigotti says, “We have planters that are great for fall; pottery, vintage furniture, comfy pillows, aprons and more to take us through the winter months.”

The Franciscan Fall pattern dinnerware is a nice find at the Memorabilia Antiques in Mantorville. Contributed

Paul Larsen, owner and vendor at Memorabilia Antiques in Mantorville and Mantorville Square, says, “We happen to have some fun fall items at Mantorville Square for your Octoberfest celebration with beer mugs and glasses. Then at Memorabilia Antiques, dinnerware that is a partial set of Franciscan Fall pattern with an assortment of other colorful autumn related items.”

Chris Rand Kujath owner, Old River Valley Antique Mall, Stewartville tells, “We normally have vintage, antiques, a few crafty items, vintage toys, vintage clothes, furniture and so much more for collectibles to camping and inside and outside decorating all year around.”

Some great buys at Grandpa's Barn Boutique continue in Wabasha through Oct. 22, where you will always find antique and painted furniture along with antiques and collectibles, too. Don't forget to check out 5th Grant Boutique in Wabasha, where the business started. Items can also be found at their Apache Mall store in Rochester. And of course Barton's Brickhouse Boutique and the many other downtown Wabasha antique shops.

Enjoy Autumn and Happy Hunting.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .