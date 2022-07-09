SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

'Come...Celebrate Jesus Christ!' will be held beginning Friday, July 15

A nondenominational celebration will be held for three days at Soldiers Field Park.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
July 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Evangelistic outreach event, "Come...Celebrate Jesus Christ!" will be held beginning at 3 p.m. every day from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, at Soldiers Field Park. This three-day event will involve many locals sharing their gift of Christian music and a new message each day. The program will last for one to two hours.

This nondenominational, ecumenical program is open to the public and will be held outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and water or sunscreen.

The purpose of this event is to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ through word and song. This is for Christians and non-Christians alike.

For more information, visit the Facebook page "Celebrate Christ Ministry."

Historic Lenora Church upcoming events

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is hosting a worship gathering with root beer floats at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is also hosting an outdoor movie at dusk on Friday, July 22. The presentation feature will be shown by the JEM Theatre of Harmony and will feature the life and ministry of circuit rider John Dyer who began the Lenora Church. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and a pail for popcorn. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held indoors.

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is located in Northeast Canton. For more information visit the church's Facebook page or call 507-346-2830.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
070922.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Your midsummer yard and garden to-do list
Don Kinzler says weeding is just one of the many projects to take on outside this time of year.
July 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
SW PHOTO FOR JULY 8-10, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Up in the sky, a super-duper full moon this week
A little closer, a little brighter, but the supermoon actually isn't much good for stargazing or even seeing good details on the lunar surface.
July 08, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
1.jpg
Lifestyle
BLT flavors make this salad ready for barbecues and picnics
"Home with the Lost Italian" food writer Sarah Nasello says this pasta salad is loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado.
July 06, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
chocolate_M&M_cookies.jpg
Lifestyle
A day in the life with Lovina and her loving family
Columnist Lovina Eicher says every day is busy with cooking, family and the love of little ones who say, "Grandma, you smell pretty."
July 05, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher