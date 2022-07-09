'Come...Celebrate Jesus Christ!' will be held beginning Friday, July 15

Evangelistic outreach event, "Come...Celebrate Jesus Christ!" will be held beginning at 3 p.m. every day from Friday, July 15, through Sunday, July 17, at Soldiers Field Park. This three-day event will involve many locals sharing their gift of Christian music and a new message each day. The program will last for one to two hours.

This nondenominational, ecumenical program is open to the public and will be held outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and water or sunscreen.

The purpose of this event is to proclaim the good news of Jesus Christ through word and song. This is for Christians and non-Christians alike.

For more information, visit the Facebook page "Celebrate Christ Ministry."

Historic Lenora Church upcoming events

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is hosting a worship gathering with root beer floats at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17.

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is also hosting an outdoor movie at dusk on Friday, July 22. The presentation feature will be shown by the JEM Theatre of Harmony and will feature the life and ministry of circuit rider John Dyer who began the Lenora Church. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket and a pail for popcorn. If there is inclement weather, the event will be held indoors.

Historic Lenora Methodist Church is located in Northeast Canton. For more information visit the church's Facebook page or call 507-346-2830.

