Communal dislike, or co-rumination, can lead to the problems

What might it be like to practice noticing your aversions? I’ve been experimenting with this intention lately. Join me.

Aversions naturally arise all the time. Sometimes we feel disgust for particular objects, smells or genres of music. Other times we are repulsed by specific people and attitudes.

The word "aversion" comes from the Latin "avertere" which means "to turn away from." By the 16th Century, the English language had come to utilize the word "aversion" to refer to the mental attitude of repugnance.

All on their own, aversions aren’t especially significant; they come and they go. But when we become overly identified with what we dislike, we can lose touch with wisdom. Without conscious awareness, we end up perceiving no difference at all between the feeling of disliking something and our actual selves. Experiencing intense aversions without realizing that’s what’s occurring can also lead us to behave in highly reactive ways.

One concerning consequence of over-identifying with our aversions is that we can start to form bonds with other people exclusively over our mutual dissatisfactions. This happens regularly in workplaces and social groups. People connect with other people by talking about shared aversions. Researchers have studied the pattern of behavior, and it’s called co-ruminating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of congregations co-ruminate. Colleagues co-ruminate. Neighbors co-ruminate. It’s a shortcut to bonding, and research reveals it to be somewhat effective in building an initial sense of closeness. But there are also negative outcomes of this way of connecting. Extensive, consistent co-ruminating can lead to increased anxiety and depression. As Dr. Justin Boren, associate professor of communication at Santa Clara University, wrote in a journal article on the subject, “Recent research has revealed that not all social support is beneficial. Co-rumination, or excessive negative problem talk about an issue, has been linked to increasing levels of stress and burnout.”

The antidote to co-ruminating isn’t to pretend everything is permanently peachy. Instead, we can simply begin to recognize aversion when it’s happening. When sharing conversations with others, we can pay attention to the threads tying the group together. Is bonding only happening over shared aversions? Experiment with introducing other activities and topics through which to connect.

Aversion is part of life. Actively noticing its presence helps us respond to the world and its inhabitants in more grounded ways. We can learn to experience strong dislike while maintaining space between that feeling and our deeper selves. It will take practice, and each day will no doubt provide us with plenty of opportunities.

A prayer when experiencing aversion: Divine Love, help me to notice aversion when it arises. Empower me to recognize that my deepest self is separate from my thoughts and feelings of dislike. When I encounter situations of co-ruminating, grant me a clear sense of how to engage and disengage skilfully. May my aversions become pathways into wisdom. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .