Community Presbyterian Church hosts Women's Shelter youth director

Community Presbyterian is hosting an event for the Rochester Women's Shelter at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the church. Jeannie Thompson, the director of youth programming and community outreach at the Rochester Women's Shelter, will speak on the center's goals.

Thompson has a background in mental heath nursing, adolescent mental health and clinical psychology. The shelter serves ten counties in Southeast Minnesota.

The event follows a December donation of $40,000 from the church to the shelter in memory of long-time member, Margaret Nelson. The money is for the purchase of a van for transportation of clients of the shelter.

The church is located at 3705 Fairway Place NW, Rochester.

