99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community Presbyterian Church hosts Women's Shelter youth director

Jeannie Thompson will speak at Community Presbyterian Church event on Jan. 15.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
January 07, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Community Presbyterian is hosting an event for the Rochester Women's Shelter at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the church. Jeannie Thompson, the director of youth programming and community outreach at the Rochester Women's Shelter, will speak on the center's goals.

Thompson has a background in mental heath nursing, adolescent mental health and clinical psychology. The shelter serves ten counties in Southeast Minnesota.

The event follows a December donation of $40,000 from the church to the shelter in memory of long-time member, Margaret Nelson. The money is for the purchase of a van for transportation of clients of the shelter.

The church is located at 3705 Fairway Place NW, Rochester.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW DIAGRAM FOR JAN 6-8, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Becoming friends with your new telescope
If a new instrument found its way under your tree, here are the best sights in the skies.
January 06, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Rochester Restaurant Week logo
Rochester Magazine
Rochester Restaurant Week swoops in for the winter
One week. Three dozen restaurants. Special meals. Special prices.
January 05, 2023 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Robbie Spencer
010423.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN_1
Lifestyle
Try this easy chicken tortellini soup to reset your diet for the new year
This week, "Home with the Lost Italian" columnist Sarah Nasello is serving up her Easy Chicken Tortellini Soup recipe, a comforting and low-calorie dish.
January 04, 2023 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Bankruptcy over a small amount isn't worth it
Columnist Dave Ramsey says if you can pay a debt you've been saddled with, do so.
January 03, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey