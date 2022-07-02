SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Community Presbyterian hosts ice cream social

Church event will share information on the services of four groups with the community.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
July 02, 2022 12:00 AM
Community Presbyterian Church and its Mission Committee and Christian Education will host an ice cream social and community service informative event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the church located at 3705 Fairway Place NW, Rochester.

The Church, Gage East Apartments, LifeGate Services and The Villiage Agricultural Cooperative will give a brief presentation on their service to the community and answer any questions.

The event is open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held inside the church.

Gage East Apartments provides housing for families coming out of homelessness; LifeGate Services offers free preventative health services; The Village Agricultural Cooperative provides opportunities for local residents to grow food for themselves.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

