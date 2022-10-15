We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Congregational Church UCC hosting Trunk or Treat

Two events hosted by The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester for the month of October.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A Halloween Trunk or Treat event will be from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester.

All children and families of Rochester are invited. The event will include a bounce house and trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged.

The church is located at 974 Skyline Drive, Rochester.

American Slavery and African American history workshop hosted by the Congregation Church

American Slavery and the Emergence of the Spirituals workshop will be presented by Moussa Foster and Robert Morris from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester.

Moussa has a masters degree in history of African peoples from the University of Minnesota. Morris is a choral director and musician. The program will be on the beginning creation of the African American Spiritual movement as a resistance to American slavery.

ADVERTISEMENT

All ages are welcome and a meal will be served following the program. Email church@congoroch.rog to RSVP or for more information.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITHEVENTSROCHESTER
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW PHOTO B FOR OCT 14-16, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Light is an astronomer's best friend
Telescopes gather light, focus it into a point where we can use it to view the heavens.
October 14, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
The Best Casserole Cookbook Ever by Beatrice A. Ojakangas
Lifestyle
A hot take on casseroles
Food writer Holly Ebel says with cold weather coming, it's time to brush up on hot dishes.
October 11, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Knowing when you're ready for the entrepreneurial plunge
Columnist Dave Ramsey says when you're planning to go from employee to business owner, make sure your new endeavor is what you love and have a talent for.
October 11, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
pickled.peppers.jpg
Lifestyle
Lovina and family take a trip to the orchard
Columnist Lovina Eicher says apples, grapes and sunshine make for a wonderful day.
October 11, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher