Congregational Church UCC hosting Trunk or Treat

A Halloween Trunk or Treat event will be from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester.

All children and families of Rochester are invited. The event will include a bounce house and trick-or-treating. Costumes are encouraged.

The church is located at 974 Skyline Drive, Rochester.

American Slavery and African American history workshop hosted by the Congregation Church

American Slavery and the Emergence of the Spirituals workshop will be presented by Moussa Foster and Robert Morris from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester.

Moussa has a masters degree in history of African peoples from the University of Minnesota. Morris is a choral director and musician. The program will be on the beginning creation of the African American Spiritual movement as a resistance to American slavery.

All ages are welcome and a meal will be served following the program. Email church@congoroch.rog to RSVP or for more information.

