Cookies to surprise even Santa

The Post Bulletin's annual cookie contest was put on hold last year because of the pandemic. We were eager to bring it back this year, and were surprised with the response our shout-out for recipes received.

A record number of submissions were turned in -- some by familiar names, some by new names. Some familiar recipes, some new twists on the sugar-butter-flour combo.

It's never easy to choose finalists, let alone the top cookies, but over the years we've worked out a ranking system using texture, flavor and appearance as the criteria. Judges this year included Julie Warner, well-known as a baker, teacher and previous winner herself; Post Bulletin editors Jeff Pieters and Randi Kallas; PB clerk (and mom and baker) Kelsey Hawley; and myself.

We tasted each of our six semifinalists several times, debated the pros and cons of each, tasted again, then totaled up the scores. Here is how it ended up (drum roll please):

Denise Pagel took top honors with a Cranberry-Orange cookie. Orange zest added a flavor element and the dried cranberries a nice but subtle tang.

Pagel went the extra step of making an orange sugar using sugar and more orange zest. She rolled the cookies in this before baking, giving the cookies a nice crunch and keeping the inside nice and tender.

She is familiar with all sorts of holiday baking having helped with an annual cookie bake in Chatfield. Not only that, she has more than 1,300 cookies cutters.

Denise Pagel, who entered cranberry orange cookies, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Cranberry Orange Cookies

¾ cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoons baking soda

½ cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

1 tablespoon orange zest, finely grated

½ cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest, finely grated

Beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy; add the egg until combined. Gradually stir in the flour, baking powder and baking soda until just combined. Mix in the dried cranberries and 1 tablespoon orange zest. Set aside.

Place the ½ cup granulated sugar and 1 tablespoon orange zest in a small bowl. Mix the two using a fork until fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Shape cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Roll in orange sugar. Place on cookie sheet. Flatten each slightly with the bottom of a glass. Bake at 350 degrees for 13-14 minutes.

Yields: 3 dozen

Ronda Nading took second place with her Santa's Elves Peppermint cookie.

A little bigger than bite-sized, there are hints of peppermint both in the cookie and the frosting. Little bits of crushed candy canes decorate the top, making this a festive-looking cookie for any tray.

Nading bakes more than 25 different cookies for the holidays as well as breads and candies. By Dec. 10 she has given it all away to neighbors, friends and people in need.

Ronda Nading's peppermint cookies Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Ronda Nading, who entered peppermint cookies, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Santa’s Elves Peppermint Cookie

1 cup salted butter, softened

½ cup powdered sugar

¾ teaspoon peppermint extract

1 ¼ cup flour

½ cup cornstarch

Frosting *

2 tablespoons salted butter, softened

2 tablespoons milk (I use whole milk)

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

1 ½ cup powdered sugar

½ cup crushed candy canes

* For convenience, your favorite store bought frosting can be used

In a small bowl, cream butter and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in extract. In another bowl, whisk flour and cornstarch; gradually beat into a creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered for 30 minutes or until firm enough to handle.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 9-11 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove from sheet to wire racks to cool.

In a small bowl, beat butter until creamy; beat in milk and extract. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until smooth. Spread over cookies; sprinkle with crushed candy canes.

Store in an airtight container and watch your “little helpers” eat them up.

Slice and bake shortbread cookies baked by Mary Kruse was our third-place winner.

An avid baker, she makes it a point to bake something new every year and this cookie was in that category. Good choice!

The cookie dough is rolled into a cylinder shape, wrapped well and then stored in the refrigerator a few hours. Once baked and cooled, each cookie is half-dipped in melted chocolate with a little sprinkle of sea salt.

Mary Kruse's sliced shortbread cookies Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Mary Kruse, who entered sliced shortbread cookies, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin Joe Ahlquist

Slice and Bake Shortbread

2 cup flour

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup butter at room temperature

¾ cup powdered sugar

2 tsp vanilla

12 ounces bittersweet chocolate

Whisk together flour, baking powder. Beat in butter and sugar. Beat in vanilla. Then mix in flour mixture. Finely chop 4 oz. of the chocolate and stir into dough.

Divide dough in half. Shape into 2 - 8 inch long and 1 ¾ wide logs. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Slice and bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes.

Microwave remainder of 8 oz. of chocolate. Dip half of each cookie in chocolate and sprinkle lightly with sea salt.

This year's runners up were Ellen Hagge with a Chocolate Cherry Truffle, Sharon Nagel with a Coffee Spice Cookie and Patti Feuerhelm with a Danish Butter Cookie.

Chocolate Cherry Truffle Cookies -- Ellen Hegge

4 oz. unsweetened chocolate

12 oz. semisweet chocolate chips - divided

1/2 cup chopped maraschino cherries - exclude juice

1/3 cup salted butter - room temperature

1 cup sugar

3 eggs - room temperature

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup flour

2 tablespoons baking cocoa – plus extra for dusting hands

1/4 teaspoon. baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Confectioners’ sugar

In the microwave or a double boiler, melt unsweetened chocolate, 1 cup of chocolate chips and butter. Cool for 10 minutes. Once cooled, add chopped cherries to chocolate mixture.

In a mixing bowl, beat sugar and eggs together for 2 minutes. Beat in vanilla and chocolate mixture.

Sift together flour, cocoa, baking powder, and salt. Add to chocolate mixture, mix until combined. Stir in remaining chocolate chips.

Cover and chill for at least 3 hours.

Use cocoa powder to lightly dust hands, roll dough into 1 inch balls. Place on baking sheets covered with parchment or silicone baking mats.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Cool on pan for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Coffee Spice Cookie -- Sharon Nagel

2 teaspoons instant coffee crystals or espresso powder

1 teaspoon hot water

1/2 cup butter flavored Crisco

3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 egg

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chocolate decorator bits

Dissolve instant coffee in hot water. Beat shortening, brown sugar, egg, vanilla and coffee mixture in large bowl with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Mix in flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Divide dough into two parts. Shape each half into a roll 7 inches long x 1 1/2 inches in diameter. Roll in chocolate decorator bits, pressing lightly. Refrigerate at least 2 hours.

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Cut rolls into 3/4 inch slices. Place slices 1 inch apart on untreated baking sheet. Bake 6-8 minutes or until set. Cool on rack. Makes 4 dozen.

Danish Butter Cookies -- Patti Feuerhelm

1 cup (2 sticks) best-quality salted butter, room temperature

1 cup confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 large egg

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a bowl of an electric mixer, beat together butter and confectioners' sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Add vanilla and egg, and beat to combine. Gradually add flour and beat until well incorporated. Transfer dough to a pastry bag fitted with a 7/16 inch star tip.

Pipe 2 1/2-inch rings onto parchment-lined baking sheets, spaced 2 inches apart. Bake, rotating halfway through, until lightly golden around edges but still light on top, about 20 minutes. Transfer sheets to wire racks; let cool completely. Makes about 20.

Food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .