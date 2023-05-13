Cookout ideas from the dietician

The weather is getting warmer, and cookouts are starting to ramp up. Grilling allows you to prepare a balanced meal for your guests, from fruits and vegetables to your favorite lean protein and even toasting those whole-wheat hamburger buns. Let the grill be the star and you become the master behind the grill with these dietitian-approved tips on how to grill your whole meal from produce to protein.

Fruit: Fruits such as nectarines, peaches, pineapple, watermelon and more are great for grilling. For the best success, try cutting fruit into larger chunks, using a grill basket or skewering after brushing with a neutral cooking oil that will stand up to the high heat like avocado oil.

Vegetables: Kabobs are a great way to serve up grilled vegetables. For the best flavor, try tossing your vegetables in a neutral, high heat cooking oil or quickly marinating (20 minutes or less) cut vegetables with your favorite spices, herbs and avocado oil to pack in extra flavor.

Protein: Pairing your fruit and vegetable sides with protein is a great way to serve up a satiating meal to your guests. Opt for lean proteins such as fish, ground beef that is 90% lean or greater, ground turkey, chicken breasts or pork tenderloin. Just be sure to grill your protein until it reaches the proper internal temperature for a food safe celebration.

Grains: Impress your guests by quickly toasting whole-wheat hamburger or hot dog buns, serving up grilled slices of artisan bread such as ciabatta, or grill-ready garlic bread. Save grilling grains for last as they cook quickly. To grill bread or buns, lightly brush cut sides with oil. Place cut sides directly onto grill grates, grilling for 1 to 2 minutes or until toasted to your preference.

Just because cookout season is here doesn’t mean you won’t reach or maintain your health and wellness goals this summer. You can enjoy fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains — all straight off the grill — helping you create a balanced and flavorful meal. It’s important to skip the food guilt and help yourself to foods you enjoy — moderation is key.

Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian for Hy-Vee stores. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.