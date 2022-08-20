Couple finds new life in old items at Urban Artifacts of Preston

PRESTON — If you're looking for some authentic wood, something with real grain to it and a feeling of a life lived, a drive to Preston might be in order. There you'll find Urban Artifact of Preston, located in the beautiful Driftless region of Fillmore county.

Martin and Kathleen Rinnhofer are the owners of the Urban Artifacts of Preston. Contributed

“We have been open for eight years in downtown Preston. Our shop has evolved through the years and we focus on refinished and handmade furniture, home goods and gifts items," said Kathleen Rinnhofer, who owns the store with her husband Martin Rinnhofer. "Martin makes charcuterie boards, signs and American flags out of oak that are uniquely used to bring out the grain. Our workshop is located in the back of our store and we are working on items between customers. The trade off is it creates a lot of dust which we refer to as 'man glitter.'”

An inside photo of Urban Artifacts of Preston showing their items and a few vendors that have items at the store. Contributed

The business kind of started as Kathleen tells, “With a dining room table. A few years ago, we were in the market for a new table, but we couldn’t find an authentic wood one that we liked. So, we purchased an old wooden table, and Martin refinished it himself in our garage. That was all it took for us to catch the creative bug. After that first project, we kept going, learning new techniques and trying out different materials. We use a variety of things to create our products, including barn wood and other salvaged materials that we find.”

Martin enjoys refinishing furniture, so when his position at Mayo was outsourced he took the opportunity to take life in a different direction.

“We sold our Rochester home and bought our historical building in Preston," he said. "It was a leap of faith and loaded with many trial and tribulations, but we like a challenge so forged ahead. Preston is a very welcoming community and they have encouraged us along the way. We have been involved in the Preston Chamber of Commerce and they have been a great asset to our business.”

Like many that have a resale shop, the Rinnhofers have items tucked away.

Kathleen says, “I have a hard time walking away from architectural salvage, vintage furniture and various other 'junk' which many may think is hoarding but I know I will find a purpose for it someday, right. Don’t look in the basement.”

The couple offer do-it-yourself classes and sell Dixie Belle Paint and other products they use both for the classes and for the refinishing work Martin does.

They have also teamed up with other local businesses that have been gracious enough to host them.

Quilt barn boards done by folks the class at Urban Artifacts of Preston, where they will be resuming classes again this fall with a new schedule. Contributed

"We had a craft corner that we dismantled due to COVID and are considering reinstating," Kathleen says. "Our barn quilt class was a big hit last winter and a fun way to spend an evening. Our classes will be starting up for the fall and winter months and will be posted on our website."

Kathleen says the couple is extremely happy with their business.

“We never thought we would someday own a business like Urban Artifacts, but we have loved every step of the way," she says. "Where we are now, we never thought we would be.”

Cindy Rigotti, owner of The Yellow Monkey in Rochester, says, “Martin and Kathleen make unique items from scrap wood and metal. Kathleen also sells furniture transfers that I buy and use in some of my pieces. They both are very talented.”

Extending an invitation to the shop this fall, Kathleen says, “We hope you can stop into our store and check out all our unique items. Some of our items are available to purchase online. Don’t hesitate to contact us if you are looking for something you don’t see online as well. We would love to hear from you. You can also find us on Facebook under our store name.”

If you go

Urban Artifacts of Preston, 117 W. Fillmore St, Preston

Phone: 507-202-6996

Online: urbanartifactspreston.com .

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .