SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 28
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cowboy Church at Cherry Grove EMC

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church with special guests: the Froiland Family.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
May 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church with music beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and another way of spreading God's message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome. Please contact Cindy Seabright one week prior to the first Sunday of the month at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, in rural Spring Valley.

The church is handicap-accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
052822.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
Will emerald ash borer decimate the Upper Midwest's ash trees?
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says our awareness of the invasive insect can help stop the spread.
May 27, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
SW DIAGRAM A FOR MAY 27-29, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
The great late-night June sky show is here
Night owls are in for a treat with some stellar astronomical sights
May 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
Limoncello
Lifestyle
Summertime sips and nibbles with limoncello and marinated olives
"Home with the Lost Italian" food columnist Sarah Nasello revisits two past recipes that are perfect for the warmer weather.
May 25, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
410-Highway-60-A-Zumbro-Falls-MN-55991-6143372-image1.jpg
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Business in the front, someone's home upstairs? Zumbro Falls property listed for $152,900 gives options
In years past, the first floor of the property has been used as a commercial space and the second floor a living area with a two-bedroom, one-bath apartment on the level.
May 24, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher