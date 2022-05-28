Cowboy Church at Cherry Grove EMC

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church with music beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and another way of spreading God's message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome. Please contact Cindy Seabright one week prior to the first Sunday of the month at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, in rural Spring Valley.

The church is handicap-accessible.

