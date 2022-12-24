Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Cowboy Church service at Cherry Grove Church

Monthly Cowboy church will be held Jan 1.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
A Cowboy Church service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Cherry Grove Church. The music begins at 5:45 p.m.

The service is a nondenominational service with country, Christian country, cowboy and southern gospel and bluegrass music.

For those musicians interested in participating, please contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

Cherry Grove Church is located at 18183 160th Street, Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Staff reports
