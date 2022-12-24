Cowboy Church service at Cherry Grove Church

A Cowboy Church service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1 at Cherry Grove Church. The music begins at 5:45 p.m.

The service is a nondenominational service with country, Christian country, cowboy and southern gospel and bluegrass music.

For those musicians interested in participating, please contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

Cherry Grove Church is located at 18183 160th Street, Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

