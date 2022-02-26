Cowboy Church service set for March 6

SPRING VALLEY — Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held on March 6.

Music starts at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and is another way of spreading God’s message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome and should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

Church puts together help for other organizations

PINE ISLAND — Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island will host an intergenerational Lent Fest at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

As Christians called to serve the community, participants will work on projects for Ronald McDonald House, Dorothy Day House, Paws and Claws, and the Pine Island Sharing Shelf.

This is a new program with the church, and organizers are seeking donations.

Items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, adult socks, deodorant, lip balm, lotion, combs, cake/brownie mixes, frosting, birthday candles and disposable 9x13 baking pans. Monetary donations are also needed. Donations can be put in a bin inside the south entrance of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. The door is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during any worship service.

This is an intergenerational event because age does not limit a person's ability to serve or be served. The public is invited to participate.

