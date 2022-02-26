SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Cowboy Church service set for March 6

Faith Focus graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 26, 2022 12:00 AM
Share

SPRING VALLEY — Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held on March 6.

Music starts at 5:45 p.m. and the service at 6 p.m.

Cowboy Church is nondenominational and is another way of spreading God’s message through music. The service includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians are welcome and should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is at 18183 160th St., in the small community of Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Church puts together help for other organizations

PINE ISLAND — Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Pine Island will host an intergenerational Lent Fest at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 6.

As Christians called to serve the community, participants will work on projects for Ronald McDonald House, Dorothy Day House, Paws and Claws, and the Pine Island Sharing Shelf.

This is a new program with the church, and organizers are seeking donations.

Items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, adult socks, deodorant, lip balm, lotion, combs, cake/brownie mixes, frosting, birthday candles and disposable 9x13 baking pans. Monetary donations are also needed. Donations can be put in a bin inside the south entrance of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. The door is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and during any worship service.

This is an intergenerational event because age does not limit a person's ability to serve or be served. The public is invited to participate.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
What to read next
Tammy Swift online column sig revised 3-16-21.jpg
Lifestyle
What will introverts do when we have to return to the office?
Working from home with your kitty snuggling on your lap? No need to attend the company Christmas party? Many of the undervalued, overlooked introverts of the world have loved this "new abnormal."
February 25, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
SW DIAGRAM FOR FEB 25-27, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Less chilling, but just as thrilling night skies in March
All the great evening winter constellations are still available, and in most places, you don’t have to bundle up quite as much.
February 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
022322.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Turn day-old bread into crispy, cheesy, delicious croutons
"Home with the Lost Italian" columnist Sarah Nasello says these croutons are easy to make and so delicious that you may never go to back to store-bought.
February 23, 2022 07:15 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Library seeds
Lifestyle
Sign of spring: Seed Library set to open March 1
Growers can select from 56 different seeds to grow this year.
February 23, 2022 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports