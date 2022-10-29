Cowboy Church to be held Sunday, Nov. 6

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church with music beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Cowboy church is a nondenominational service that includes country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians interested in performing should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The church is located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

