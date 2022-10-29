SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cowboy Church to be held Sunday, Nov. 6

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
October 29, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church with music beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Cowboy church is a nondenominational service that includes country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Musicians interested in performing should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The church is located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW DIAGRAM FOR OCT 28-30, 2022 (2).jpg
Lifestyle
Winter constellations and a Blood Moon rise in November
Cool weather brings some of the best views of the year, and a late Blood Moon.
October 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
1 (13).jpg
Lifestyle
Roasted Rosemary Almonds are the perfect party finger food or holiday gift
Food columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "Healthy, delicious and easy to make, these Roasted Rosemary Almonds are the perfect party finger food or grab-n-go snack, and they would also make a great gift for the upcoming holiday season."
October 26, 2022 07:46 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Before 'Baby Steps' is the first step: past due bills
Columnist Dave Ramsey says slaying that debt dragon is a challenge that needs a plan.
October 25, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey
Amish Kitchen — Lovina Eicher column sig
Lifestyle
Cherishing time and memories of loved ones
Columnist Lovina Eicher says moments of love from little ones lifts her heart.
October 25, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher