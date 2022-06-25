Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, July 3

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, outside of the church (weather permitting). Please note the earlier time than past services.

Cowboy church is nondenominational and includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside of the church.

Musicians interested in participating should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 by Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, 18183 160th St, Spring Valley, is located in the small community of Cherry Grove. The church is handicap accessible.

