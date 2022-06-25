SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, July 3

Cherry Grove United Methodist will host their monthly Cowboy Church service at 3 p.m.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
June 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, outside of the church (weather permitting). Please note the earlier time than past services.

Cowboy church is nondenominational and includes a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel, and bluegrass music.

Attendees should bring their own lawn chair. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside of the church.

Musicians interested in participating should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 by Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church, 18183 160th St, Spring Valley, is located in the small community of Cherry Grove. The church is handicap accessible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
key lime pie.jpg
Lifestyle
The key to great Key lime pie? Hold the Key limes
Columnist Tammy Swift recommends using plain, old Persian limes to create an egg-free Key lime pie that's every bit as tart and tasty as one made the traditional way.
June 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift
Starwatch — Mike Lynch column sig
Lifestyle
Going to use that new telescope? Here's some practical rules to follow
Sometimes a new telescope can seem like a fun tool, but to get the most out of it, you'll need to use it safely and correctly.
June 24, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
062522.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
How to grow great winter-hardy roses
"Growing Together" columnist Don Kinzler says “hardy” is a relative term, and what’s hardy for Kentucky might not survive in the North country. If a rose tag says “winter-hardy,” it doesn’t necessarily apply to winters in North Dakota and Minnesota.
June 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
rhubarb.jpg
Lifestyle
Looking back on a special day of birth
Columnist Lovina Eicher says a stormy night reminds her of the day she gave birth to her first daughter.
June 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher