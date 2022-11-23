Cowboy Church will feature "Country at Heart" singers in December

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cherry Grove Church. Music starts at 5:45 p.m. and the "Country at Heart" singers will be featured.

Cowboy Church is a nondenominational service with a mix of Country, Christian Country, Cowboy and Southern Gospel and Bluegrass music.

Musicians who would like to perform should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The church is handicap accessible and located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley.

