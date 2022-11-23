SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Cowboy Church will feature "Country at Heart" singers in December

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, Dec. 4.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
November 23, 2022 11:20 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at Cherry Grove Church. Music starts at 5:45 p.m. and the "Country at Heart" singers will be featured.

Cowboy Church is a nondenominational service with a mix of Country, Christian Country, Cowboy and Southern Gospel and Bluegrass music.

Musicians who would like to perform should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

The church is handicap accessible and located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITH
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Saying goodbye to a friend you never met
When one of my colleagues died, someone paid the best compliment a reader can give to a writer: “I never met him, but I feel like I lost a friend.” That’s how I feel about the death of Michael Gerson, the Washington Post columnist who died a week before Thanksgiving. Even when I disagreed with him, Gerson’s writing challenged me to reconsider my opinion.
November 23, 2022 11:18 AM
 · 
By  Dwight Boyum
potpourri1.jpg
Lifestyle
Fill your home with the scents of the season with this Festively Fragrant DIY Potpourri
This potpourri is the perfect way to make your home smell warm and inviting this Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the holiday season.
November 23, 2022 07:35 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Sad Upset Lonely Girl Crying Next to Her Christmas Tree
Lifestyle
5 ways to destress during holidays
Set an intentional one-word theme; create a morning ritual; and other tips.
November 22, 2022 06:30 PM
 · 
By  Pam Solberg-Tapper
IMG_6773.jpg
Lifestyle
Pucker up for cranberry drinks
Food writer Holly Ebel says cranberry juice, in its varied forms, makes a great ingredient in drinks of all kinds.
November 22, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel