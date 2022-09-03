Crafts, gifts and a great farm setting near Rushford

Artisan and crafter Lori Peterson is the owner of Countryview Crafts & Gifts, 44051 Tower Ridge Road — 3 miles south of Rushford off of Minnesota Highway 43 on a spread of farmland, where she tells us how the store Countryview Crafts & Gifts began and then as she moved onto her Fall Market on their farm land.

Lori Peterson, owner of Country View Crafts and Gifts store and the Markets on the Farm in Peterson, Minnesota. Contributed

Peterson said the store started back in 2014 when she began crafting. She felt she needed an outlet to sell her crafts since she could not keep them all.

"That’s when the idea evolved to bring local crafters together since I knew there were several in the area," Peterson said. "The store began in a barn on another property that my husband and I own in the country and I opened the store for three weekends in the spring and three weekends in the fall. A few years later I moved to our current location in a shed on our home property."

Peterson has held the market at its current location for the last seven years with store hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the first Saturday and Sunday of each month April through December, or by appointment when possible.

"Occasionally I do have changes in the schedule which I post on my Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/countryviewcrafts )," she said.

Darrell and May Himlie stained glass art at the Spring Market on the Farm. Contributed

A lot of items in the shop are handcrafted by local crafters who consign to the store. Peterson also purchases items from wholesalers that complement the handcrafted items. Vendors include Stacey/Tim Kingsley (custom built furniture and various home decor craft items), Ashley Baker (wood floral designs; and outside at the market), Kris Beier of The Hurry Back (custom made signs and home decor), Nathan Vitse (handmade wood tables, cutting boards), Sand Valley maple syrup, Barb Mensink (barbed wire creations and various other craft items) and Josh Rye (pallet and barn board furniture, shelves and signs).

Fall Market on the Farm

Once COVID hit and people were tired of staying home and were looking for things to do, Peterson said she decided the time was right and “got the ball rolling.”

"Since the event would be outdoors, I felt I could safely get vendors and shoppers together for a fun event," Peterson said. "So, I held the first Market on the Farm, August 2020 and was overwhelmed by the public response; at times I didn’t know where to park cars."

When she held that first event, a common request from shoppers was that she do it again in the fall. Eight weeks later CountryView Crafts & Gifts hosted another market event.

In 2021, Peterson hosted a spring and fall event, and added live music to the event. Food is also available for purchase at the event.

"This year I hosted the event in May and the 2022 Fall Market on the Farm will be held on Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 with the same store hours," she said.

However, beginning in 2023, she will only host a fall event with an effort to make that event bigger and better.

"I am always looking for new and unique items or vendors for the market," Peterson said. Vendors are asked to contact Peterson for more information.

Some of the furniture found at Countryview Crafts & Gifts store in Peterson, Minnesota. Contributed

This year's Market on the Farm will include live music by Bruce Greenwood both days.

For a list of confirmed vendors, visit Peterson's Market on the Farm Facebook page.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .