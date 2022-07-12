SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Dad already made the decision during his life

Columnist Dave Ramsey says just because someone feels entitled to a bigger inheritance, doesn't mean that's what the giver intended.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
July 12, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

My father-in-law passed away earlier this year. Since then, my wife and I have faced a dilemma because of the inheritance. Her dad had several life insurance policies, and he left one to her and one to each of her siblings. The one he left my wife was bigger than the ones he left to the others, and now her sister who received the smallest settlement is angry about the situation. She wants more, and it’s causing a real dilemma within the family. I told my wife I am okay with doing what she feels is best. What are your thoughts?

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 10-16, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 12, 2022 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
American legion baseball results for Monday, July 11 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
July 11, 2022 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

— Daniel

Dear Daniel,

So, your wife’s sister feels like she’s entitled to something their dad didn’t want her to have? The arrogance of your sister-in-law is appalling. If their dad had wanted her sister to have a different policy, he would’ve put her name on the other policy. I mean, it was his decision, not hers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving someone money because you think it will enhance or save a relationship is a really bad idea. A relationship that’s purchased isn’t a real relationship – it’s prostitution. If giving this sister money is the only way she’ll act right or ever speak to you guys again, then she ain’t worth having. That’s no longer someone you should feel the need to impress, and it’s not on you guys if she decides to pitch a fit or sever the relationship.

This is a heart decision, a conscience decision. I would advise you and your wife to make it together and be in full agreement. I’m sorry you two are going through this, but the idea her sister deserves more just because she wants more? Sounds like their dad already made his feelings known on that subject.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
Hubbell House
Lifestyle
Hubbell House: What's old is new again
Food writer Holly Ebel says while the kitchen, bar and storage earned a facelift, the menu includes many favorites as well as new additions.
July 12, 2022 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Three women and a man look over jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Lifestyle
Duluth jigsaw puzzler's team places third in world championships
Amber Haglund-Pagel's Jigsaw Junkies took third place in the competition in Spain on June 26.
July 11, 2022 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
Suffering is made bearable by faith
Columnist Chris Brekke says that suffering is a part of life, but the consolation for those with faith is comfort that comes from the Lord.
July 09, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
070922 Erdman 1.jpg
Lifestyle
On the lookout for that vintage summer, seaside style
Columnist Sandy Erdman says pastel colors and nautical or lakeside themes make a great sense of décor.
July 09, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman