Lifestyle

Date night can be inexpensive and fun

Things like hiking and picnics are great ways to spend quality time together, while keeping your pocketbook in your pocket.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
By Dave Ramsey
March 08, 2022 11:00 AM
Dear Dave,

We’re trying to get control of our finances by living on a budget. We also have about $18,000 in debt we are trying to pay off. My husband brings home $3,400 a month, and I am currently taking care of our 8-month-old baby. We would like to have a date night once a month, and he thinks we should set aside $200 for this. Under the current circumstances, I feel like this is too much. What do you think?

Carolyne

Dear Carolyne,

If you’d told me you guys make $150,000 a year, I’d say go have a great time. But with your income, and a lot of debt on top, I’d put the brakes on that amount. It sounds like he’s looking for an outlet to unwind and have a little fun, without giving a lot of thought to the big picture. The good thing, though, is you’re working together  and beginning to take this personal finance thing seriously.

My advice would be to lower the date night amount to about $50 right now. That’s plenty for a reasonable dinner and a babysitter for a couple of hours. You might not have to figure babysitting expenses into the equation at all if you have family or friends nearby.

Going out on a date doesn’t have to mean spending a lot of money. Years ago, when my wife and I were broke , we did tons of stuff that didn’t cost a dime. Things like hiking and picnics are great ways to spend quality time together, while keeping your pocketbook in your pocket. Just be creative, talk about it together and make sure you find ways to have a little us time on a regular basis.

I think you’re right on this one, Carolyne!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

