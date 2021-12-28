Daughter is a valuable member of her widowed sister's home

I am Lovina’s daughter Verena. Mom has been telling us girls we should take a turn writing.

It has been more than 10 months now that I have moved in with sister Susan. When I first moved in, my niece Jennifer, almost 4, had a hard time understanding why I’m staying with them and her daddy wasn’t coming home. She didn’t like the idea at first, but has grown to love having me here.

Jennifer and Ryan, age 2, are playing “doll” right now. Jennifer is the mom, and Ryan is the dad. Ryan left the “baby” sit on the couch alone, and Jennifer is lecturing him because no baby should be left alone on the couch. It is just so fun to see them play.

I turned 24 on Dec. 10. Susan, Jennifer, Ryan and I went to dad and mom’s for supper. Some of the youth from our community came Christmas caroling. It was a very nice gesture and we enjoyed it.

I heard the horrible news about the tornadoes that went through Kentucky and the other states killing so many people. My heart broke for all the families who lost a loved one. So many families are grieving. So many lives changed in an instant. So many homes demolished. I’ll continue to pray for the families who are struggling.

Church services were held not too far from Susan’s house yesterday morning. We were going to take her horse and buggy, but Jodi, the widow of the man killed in the same accident Mose was involved in, was able to take us. It made it easier to not have to worry about the horse when we got to church.

After church Susan, Jennifer, Ryan and I took a nap. We made supper that evening for dad, mom, Tim and Elizabeth and their three children, sister Lovina, and her boyfriend Daniel. It was very enjoyable. Dad, Tim and Daniel grilled chicken. I always love when dad grills chicken. He makes it very tasty and juicy.

Dec. 14th was the one-year anniversary of Mose's death. It is scary how quickly someone can become just a memory. Please remember to tell your friends and family that you love them because today could be your last day on this earth or it could be their last day. Life is too short to take it for granted.

A special memory I have is from before Susan and Mose were married. He took Susan and me bluegill fishing a lot. We didn’t want to touch the worms so Mose came to our rescue and hooked our worms. Pretty soon I had a fish, and Mose took care of it. Then Susan had a fish, and Mose took care of it. Susan and I were reeling the fish in one after another, and Mose was taking our fish and rebaiting our hooks. He seemed to enjoy it more than if he had been fishing himself.

The table is set for the Eicher's family Christmas, celebrated on Dec. 18. Contributed / Verena Eicher

Our plans are to have our family Christmas at mom and dad's on Dec. 18. I love when the family gets together. More memories are made and there is never a dull moment.

Jennifer’s puppy Rose is 4-months now. She is a blue merle Pomeranian and very beautiful. Rose loves to pull at Ryan’s pant legs. She must think it’s a toy. My pomsky dogs, Lincoln and Kimmy, are very kind to Rose.

Susan and I washed laundry earlier today. It was too cold outside so Susan hung it on clothes racks inside the house. We don’t have enough room to hang it all at once so when some gets dry, we hang up more.

Ryan came up to me and gave me a hug and said, “I love you.” That warms my heart. Now he has a hat on and is stomping around. He doesn’t look tired at all, but it is his bedtime.

Yoder’s Restaurant Cookies

3 cups sugar

4 eggs

2 cups butter

2 cups sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 tablespoons baking powder

8 cups flour

Frosting:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons butter, softened

A little water

Beat eggs, then add sugar. Melt butter, then add to sugar mixture. Add sour cream, mayonnaise, vanilla, salt, baking soda, and baking powder; mix well. Add flour, one or two cups at a time. Form the dough into balls and flatten slightly. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes. For frosting, mix powdered sugar and butter with enough water to reach desired consistency.

Lovina Eicher is an Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Readers can write to her at PO Box 1689, South Holland, IL 60473 (please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her.