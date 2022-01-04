SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Daughter Susan shares her experiences

Columnist Lovina Eicher's widowed daughter says she feels like she and the children have come a long way in the year since her husband's death.

By Lovina Eicher
January 04, 2022 01:00 PM
Christmas.Loretta's.fruit.tree.jpg
A fruit tree is part of the Eicher family Christmas.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This column was written the week before Christmas.

Dear Readers,

I’m Lovina’s daughter Susan. It’s sunny and very windy today. I just finished with the laundry. I hung it all inside because it is too cold and windy outside.

Today my sister Verena and I had sister Elizabeth’s children, T.J. and Allison, here while she attended her oldest daughter Abigail’s class Christmas party at school. My Jennifer and Ryan love when their cousins come over to play with them.

Last night was Abigail’s Christmas program at the school. Jennifer was really excited to see Abigail’s school. She wants to go to school now too.

It is now over a year since my dear husband Mose passed away. It seemed like a long and overwhelming year. And then other times it feels short, when I look back. I feel like the children and I have come a long way. When times got hard, I would tell myself, “If life on earth has to be tough to make it to our Heavenly home, then I’ll fight the battle until the end.”

Mom took us out for the day on the anniversary of Mose’s death. She wanted to keep me busy so I didn’t sit and think about it. She took us out to eat, and we had a nice day together.

Sunday night, Martha (a widow in our community) and her five children are coming to visit. Her husband passed away from cancer. It is three years that he passed away, also in December. She has been an inspiration to me. She’s a very brave woman. We want to go to her children’s Christmas program to help support her and to just be there for them.

Recently, some of Mose’s family came to stay with me and others from his family came to also help for a weekend. They put new siding on my house. It isn’t finished yet but it is looking so much better.

My family and Mose’s family have helped me a lot through this past year. They were all a great support.

Please pray for all the families that lost loved ones and belongings in the recent tornadoes. Life is too short. It’s hard to lose one family member; I can’t imagine how the family feels that lost four. After Mose passed, the pain was so great. It felt like pain slashed through my heart with each breath I took.

I best be going now. I need to feed the horses, chickens and dogs. Jennifer and Ryan like to go with me to pick up the eggs. Sometimes Ryan will let the eggs drop too hard in the bucket and break the egg.

I will share the recipe forfruit dip. I’m taking fruit and the dip to Dad and Mom’s for the Christmas gathering. I think the hardest part of the day is when we all sit down at the set table and my beloved Mose isn’t there beside me. Mose enjoyed Christmas time and getting together with family. Around strangers he would be very quiet but when he knew someone, he was talkative and would always have fun playing games or talk about hunting or fishing.

Fruit Dip

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces cream cheese

2/3 cup whipped topping

Whip all together. Serve with different kinds of fruit.

