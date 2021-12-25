Dave Dahlen's style advice in 2 words: Quality matters

Mayo Clinic education compliance officer Dave Dahlen values learning something new everyday.

For example, an avid cyclist, Dahlen once learned that he could ride his bicycle from Zumbrota to Duluth in just more than 10 hours.

Most recently, he has come to know the importance of being a volunteer at Saint Marys and Methodist hospitals who push the “Gratitude Cart.”

“We walk through the clinical and some non-clinical areas of the hospitals and just say thank you to the staff for all their hard work,” said Dahlen.

“A simple candy bar isn’t that big of a deal, but some of the staff have been surprised in a very good way.”

Dahle and his wife Anne, Zumbrota residents since 1994, have two sons — Paul an ICU nurse at Mayo and Luke, a senior at Augustana in Sioux Falls.



Dave Dahlen Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Please tell us about your style.

I’m not sure anyone has ever combined the words ‘Dave Dahlen’ and ‘style’ in the same sentence. While working at Mayo, I’ve focused on looking professional. Before COVID, I wore a shirt and tie every day – without exception. Prior to Mayo, I worked at three colleges and universities. I started working at Rochester Community and Technical College at age 25 and many of my students were older than me, so I wore a pressed shirt and tie to make myself look older. I no longer have that challenge.

Sources of inspiration?

When I was an undergraduate student, I had dinner with Arthur Schlesinger Jr. Schlesinger was a noted historian and served as special adviser to President John F. Kennedy. Schlesinger was noted for wearing a smartly tied bow tie. After I met him, I told myself that when I was "old," I’ll wear a bow tie. But I guess I wasn’t old until I was 45. I spent an evening watching YouTube videos and taught myself how to tie them. Around 2011, I started wearing a bow tie to work on Fridays. I continued that tradition until we transitioned to working from home with COVID. Now I’m less formal, but I will wear a bow tie when I have an important presentation via Zoom.

Any special bow ties?

I have a couple holiday themed ones I enjoy.

What do you hope your style communicates when you are working and also volunteering?

In my first Mayo job, I worked closely with students and residents in the College of Medicine and Science. My goal was to serve the learners so they could focus on completing their educational program without ancillary worries. Looking calm and professional served me and, therefore, the learner very well. …One of my coworkers had a pet peeve about unkempt shoes, so I always tried to keep my footwear polished.

What are your most important wardrobe components?

A few years ago on my birthday, my wife gave me a simple T-shirt she picked up at Hanny’s. The brand was 2undr. These are incredibly soft and comfortable. They also do a great job of wicking moisture. Over the years, I’ve picked up a few more. They aren’t expensive, but I really like them and they don’t really wear out, so I now have enough that I’m always wearing one of these T-shirts. I guess the most important part of my wardrobe is one no one sees.

What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe, including any accessories?

One properly fitting suit, one nice white dress shirt and one pair of comfortable dress shoes. Most of us have to dress up at least one time in our lives.

Do you have a priceless sentimental piece?

I grew up in International Falls and when I was a kid, my dad always wore a coat from Bemidji Woolen Mills. After my dad died, the jacket ended up with me. I wore it for a while, but it became a bit thread-bear. Neither the pattern nor the wool cloth of this jacket has changed much since the 1930s and they are still making them in Bemidji. I was able to obtain a replacement just like my dad’s. …I also have a couple of wool shirts that I wear as light jackets. I think it’s amazing that a company started in 1920 making warm and durable clothing for the logging industry is still in operation by the same family and that 100 percent of their products are made in northern Minnesota.

Anything about your wardrobe people would find surprising?

All my bow ties are real. No clip-ons.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Late fall. I love the crisp mornings when I can wear shorts and a sweatshirt.

Favorite places to shop here?

When I got my job at Mayo, I had to buy a few suits – since I only had one. Thomas Kramer worked with me at the time, and he and the guys at Hanny’s have always treated me like I am the most important customer they have. I am “pathologically loyal,” so why would I shop elsewhere?

Anything especially “Minnesota” about your style?

My day-to-day work items are products of the Bemidji Woolen Mills and boots made in Red Wing. I have a couple pair of Red Wing Heritage boots. Nothing says ‘Minnesota’ more than the combination of Red Wing boots and Bemidji Woolen Mills jackets. The companies support local jobs and produce high quality stuff. I like supporting local businesses, especially those rooted in Minnesota. Besides, the products last forever and they look really cool.

Parting thoughts?

Quality counts. Paying a little bit more the first time usually results in getting a high quality item that will last a lifetime.

