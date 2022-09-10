Dave Dobmeyer: Stylish, but not obsessed

After two moves, Dobie the parrot is feeling quite at home in Rochester, according to owner Dave Dobmeyer, who is also happy now living here.

“I moved to Rochester in January,” he said. “My husband, Randy Schubring, has been here for years, but I worked and lived in Minneapolis. Last fall, I was fortunate to find a remote job working as an attorney for a Des Moines-based company. So I moved to Med City and have spent the past eight months acclimating to smaller-city living. I love it.”

So does his parrot, Dobmeyer said, noting that the household also includes two cats and two parakeets that also resided in Minneapolis first. Of Dobie’s route to Rochester, Dobmeyer explained.

“We flew to Louisiana during the pandemic, picked him up in Baton Rouge and drove back to Minneapolis. He liked Minneapolis, but now he and the parakeets share a room together, our ‘bird room.’ They talk to each other all the time," he said.

Like Dobie, Dobmeyer added, Clarence and George made trips to Rochester to see Schubring.

“But now we are all one flock in the same house,” he said.

Noting that Rochester is “quieter and less exciting, frankly” than Minneapolis, he added, “We spend less money on theater and the symphony.”

Please introduce us to your style.

Traditional-modern. I like to wear clothes that enable me to pass as an attorney without being pegged as one. I'm never flashy. In my professional life, I've always liked to sport quality, traditional menswear. But my husband, Randy, has raised my fashion bar a bit by advising me on how to retain a traditional flair without looking my age.

David Dobmeyer with his Meyer's parrot, Dobie, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Would you tell us a little more about Randy’s influence and those of any style icons out there?

Randy has been my style consultant, so I guess I view him as an inspiration — but maybe not an icon. My style icons are Carey Grant and early James Bonds — although their style is a bit dated now — their pants were too baggy and they wore them too high. I also admire women for their style — it's a tie between (actresses) Laura Linney and Vera Farmiga.

Does Dobie reflect your style?

Overall, Dobie is not the most flashy of parrots: he is primarily dusky brown with flashes of yellow, green and turquoise. My style is similarly understated, but you might notice something interesting or colorful if you take a second look.

By the way, what about your parakeets?

Clarence always "wears" blue, and George always "wears" green.

What do you wear to when working from home and otherwise?

I only work from home, so I often wear shorts with a dress shirt. I've only been called out for my shorts once. For leisure, I go for simple, but not sloppy. Light khaki shorts or slacks with colorful and tapered, but not tight, shirts.

What do you hope your style communicates professionally and personally?

I would like to think that people view me as someone who pays attention to his style without obsessing about it.

What is the most important component of your wardrobe?

My Allen Edmonds dress shoes. I love Allen Edmonds shoes because they are quality, reasonably affordable shoes and their current line has modern, stylish options. I also didn't have to scour the internet looking for narrower shoes. I used to go to the Allen Edmonds in downtown Minneapolis and they would order the shoe that would fit. I really don't like shopping. Hopefully, I can find a local source. Otherwise I'll have to order online. But I much prefer trying on shoes in store. Returns are a hassle.

What should every well-dressed man have in his wardrobe?

Several pair of nice casual slacks; a half dozen well-fitting dress shirts in various colors and patterns; a half dozen casual shirts for any occasion that don't require dry cleaning; at least one versatile suit — some shade of blue is best — a few colorful ties that are nice without being too expensive to spill on; and two high-quality brown and black leather belts.

Do you ever wear bow ties? And do you ever incorporate pocket squares?

I like neckties. Bow ties seem cliche for an attorney. I do squares at very formal events. Fun colors and/or patterns are a must.

David Dobmeyer on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you have a priceless sentimental item?

A pair of silver engraved cuff links Randy and I picked out for our engagement.

Do you have a favorite timepiece?

I don't, but I love Randy's Hamilton watch.

Preferred season in terms of clothing?

Summer, summer, summer. I like shorts and unique short-sleeve shirts. My favorite shirt is pink and adorned with small parrots.

Is there anything especially "Minnesota" about your style?

My sartorial choices are generally not conspicuous. But I like to be noticed from time to time.

Favorite places to clothes shop in Rochester or the Cities?

I like Hanny's downtown. In the past, I went to Heime’s (Haberdashery) in St. Paul.

Parting thoughts?

Only take fashion advice from someone who knows you on the inside.

