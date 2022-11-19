SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Decorating with turkeys

Columnist Sandy Erdman says hiding among the Halloween and Christmas items are the birds of this holiday.

111922 Erdman1.jpg
This ceramic turkey sauce tureen with matching salt and pepper set was spotted at Mantorville Square in Mantorville, Minnesota.
Contributed
Opinion by Sandy Erdman
November 19, 2022 06:30 AM
This time of the year, many stores mix Halloween witches, ghosts, ghouls, black cats, and jack-o'-lanterns, but turkey items for Thanksgiving are limited. Christmas has nutcrackers, ornaments, reindeer, lights and Santa Claus, and this is what we are seeing now, but again, turkeys might only be found in the freezer section at the grocer.

I did find a few shops that have a section on collectible turkeys and related items. Yes, Thanksgiving seems to be the forgotten holiday and many collectors do still look for new items to add to their collection.

Actually, the turkey — wild, not domestic — is an admirable bird. Did you know that Ben Franklin never formally suggested making the turkey our national bird, but he did regard it as a much more courageous fowl than the bald eagle?

The turkey as decor certainly makes a fabulous addition to the fall leaves, pumpkins, pilgrims and Native American figures used to decorate our Thanksgiving dining table and sideboard. There are so many options for turkeys that come in all sizes, and they are made out of everything from resin, glass, pottery, wood, paper mache, ceramic and even concrete.

Hunting for this bird

“There is no shortage of Thanksgiving decor for your holiday tablescape at New Generations of Harmony,” says Erica Thilges, manager. “We have a festive McCoy turkey platter at $10, another turkey planter at $15, amber turkey candle holders at $5 each, an antique cast iron turkey bank at $115, and a colorful set of Tom & Hen salt & pepper shakers at $15 along with pilgrim statuettes, and of course cornucopias, faux foliage and pumpkins.”

At Old River Valley Antique Mall in Stewartville, owner Chris Rand Kujath says, “We have small turkey figurines ranging from $5.50-$6.50, a small turkey egg plate on display at $7.95 and we do have other items from turkey plates, turkey candles, to die cuts.”

Paul Larsen, owner and vendor at Mantorville Square in Mantorville, says, “We have various turkey items that include a ceramic turkey sauce tureen with salt and pepper set selling at $28.”

Cindy Habermann, a Rochester folk artist, says, “My turkey is a paper mache turkey that is part of my collectible folk art, and like some of my work I did use a chocolate candy mold to make him.”

111922 Erdman2.jpg
From platters to statues and planters, turkeys are a great collectible for the fall. Here's a batch found at New Generations in Harmony, Minnesota.
Contributed

Keep in mind that Thanksgiving postcards, especially from the Victorian period up to the 1950s, are particularly popular. For more information check out the postcards and where to find at www.collectorsweekly.com/postcards/thanksgiving .

And if you are reading this after Thanksgiving, prices could be falling on everything as everyone sets their sites on the more popular Christmas collectibles. So this may be a good time to add a turkey or two to your collection if the shop hasn't packed them all away for the year. As the turkey and pumpkin goes out, in comes the Christmas tree and gnomes. I have found some shops do keep turkey and Thanksgiving collectible items out all year around on display in a special holiday room.

Interested in learning more about Thanksgiving collectibles?

Check my resource, “Thanksgiving And Turkey Collectibles: Then And Now” by John Wesley Thomas and Sandra Lynn Thomas, who have been collecting Thanksgiving and turkey memorabilia for over 10 years. This book shares nearly 900 photos showing around 3,400 various images that range from the 19th century to the present day of platters, plates, decorations, postcards, candy containers, decanters, toys, turkey calls and more. Also featured are items related to special Thanksgiving Day events, such as football games, parades, and turkey trots. They also provide us with a bit of history and current values.

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .

