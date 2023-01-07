Different body, same zest

“I am a mental health counselor who owns her own business,” says Allison Loftus, life-long Rochester resident and owner of Flourish Counseling Center. Additionally, Allison is a 200-hour registered yoga teacher, plant enthusiast, avid friend-maker, lover of donuts and lattes, and last but certainly not least, a wife and mother to three children. She shares that she has the “superpower” of dyslexia.

“Not everyone can misspell or mispronounce as many words as I can.”

At the end of the day, her motto is to “live imperfectly with great delight.”

What does your style say about you?

My sense of style kind of got lost this past year. As I write this, it is the one-year anniversary of saying goodbye to my boobs. In May of 2021, I found out I had the BRCA1 gene mutation. Three weeks later, I had a complete hysterectomy and then, in December, a double mastectomy. Even though I wear my flat chest with pride, I still grieve the loss of my body. I hope my style tells the story that I am a woman who loves herself and others well.

Best words to describe how you dress.

Buttoned-up, mix ‘n match, a bit of floral.

How does your day job impact your daily choice of attire?

I dress on brand for my company when out and about in the community. In the office, my staples are jeans, a button-down and an oversized cardigan. My cardigan usually follows me to the mat when teaching yoga and then home to be with my family.

Allison Loftus on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Your best accessory?

My yellow 1979 Volkswagen beetle. She is a convertible, and her name is Rosie. She's the best accessory a girl can own.

Most sentimental item you own?

My necklace. Hanging from the chain is a gold heart which is for the baby I lost to miscarriage, and a gold flower which represents all the special people in my life who have helped me flourish.

Repeat purchases?

Over the past year and a half, my repeat buys are Talbots jegging jeans and Lululemon ‘Align’ leggings. Both are comfortable and supportive friends who compliment any outfit day or night.

Best compliment received?

My most frequent compliment is about my naturally curly hair. But what I really love is when people tell me I am "beautiful."

Most surprising thing in your closet?

My red corduroy jumpsuit. I wonder if that is surprising, but I would be remiss if she didn't get a mention. She was the last outfit I wore before my mastectomy. And even though she doesn't fit the same as before, I still love her.

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

My pink J.Crew coat my husband bought me many years ago. At the time, we didn't have much expendable income. So, I shopped by looking and touching all the beautiful garments, knowing I could only take the memory of all the loveliness home with me. But then, I saw this pink coat at an outlet mall and fell in love. So, like any good romantic tale, my husband got it for me, and the rest is history.

How does hair/makeup play a role in your get-ready routine?

I'd rather spend the morning catching up with colleagues or chatting with the baristas on my way to work, so I keep my morning routine like I keep my curly hair: short.

Favorite winter weather items?

Oversized sweaters. I found the sweater love of my life in the men's section at a local shop in Duluth. It is just the right amount of cozy, and the weight of the fabric is sheer calming perfection.

Parting advice?

Dress yourself to tell your story because you are a story worth hearing.

Allison Loftus on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

