Dinner in an Instant

Did Santa bring you an Instant Pot? Have you used it yet? If yes, then you know it has revolutionized how millions cook.

If yours is still in the box, now's the time to get it out and get on with it. Apparently it can be almost life-changing, at least it was for Kristin Sorenson of Rochester who swears by it.

"A neighbor talked me into trying one. For me, it was instant love," she says.

There are dozens of reasons why users rave about this appliance.

"Everything just tastes so much better, the flavors are intensified and meals come together so much faster," Sorenson says. "An economical side is that a less-expensive cut of meat becomes more tender and flavorful."

Another Instant Pot convert is recently retired Dr. Rob Nesse, who likes his Instant Pot because it browns the meat you are using and cooks it tender and quickly in one pot. Favorites are chicken thigh tacos, pork loin ragù and beef Bourguignon (also a Sorenson favorite). Nesse's recipes are from the HyVee magazine and the Internet. You can also use some of your own favorites though it may require some tinkering, trial and error.

So what actually is this food miracle worker? The grandchild of the old pressure cooker, that scary pot of years ago that hissed and sputtered on the stove. Now it has become a multi-functional appliance that cooks everything from roasts to chicken and even desserts in almost no time.

The Instant Pot was first introduced in 2010 and quickly became the appliance to have. Today there are many brands from which to choose, among them Cuisinart and Breville. All have six or more functions — pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, warmer, sautéing and browning. Yogurt is an option, and some have added sous vide — precise temperature control — with mixed results.

Carnitas tacos, chocolate peanut butter cheesecake, and potato salad, all made in the Instant Pot are pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Of the settings, the most popular and most used is the pressure cooker, basically a tightly sealed pot trapping steam as food inside heats. The trapped steam creates pressure that, as it builds, causes the temperature inside to climb higher than in a non-pressurized pot. For a beginner it can be intimidating, but be assured it is very safe and easy to use. There are also so many mechanisms built into them, it's hard for things to go wrong.

There are sizes to fit most cooks' needs — 3-quart, 6-quart and 8-quart, with 6 quarts being the most popular. That size brings more than enough capacity for weeknight dinners of soups, stews, a pot of beans and even a whole chicken.

While there certainly is a lot to love about cooking with the Instant Pot, it isn't perfect by any means.

It is yet another appliance of fairly good size on the counter and is not especially small-kitchen friendly.

The word "Instant" can be a bit misleading as there are recipes than can take longer to cook because of the time needed for the pressure in the pot to build, sometimes as long as 30 minutes. Regular users cook vegetables on the stove top as the Instant Pot overcooks them.

Lastly, if you like more hands-on cooking (like me) and checking on things as they cook, this appliance probably isn't for you. The good news here is that you can have it both ways since most users I spoke with use it only once or twice a week. Me? I'm thinking about it.

An Instant Pot pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Instant Pot chicken with rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 cup uncooked white rice

1-1/4 cup chicken broth or water

2 medium carrots, diced

1/2 cup celery, chopped

1/2 cup mixed peppers - red, green, orange, chopped

3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut in bite-sized pieces

Chopped parsley for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Press "sauté" and add oil. Once oil is heated add chicken, onion and garlic powder and sauté 4 minutes. Add rest of ingredients. Close lid and cook on high pressure for 8 minutes. When cooking time ends, do a quick pressure release. Open lid and serve. Garnish with parsley.

Instant Pot white beans

1 1 lb. bag Northern beans, rinsed and sorted (no need to soak)

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

6 cups vegetable broth, chicken broth or water

Add all ingredients to Instant Pot. Cover, twist to lock lid and turn valve to sealing. Press the Beans/Chili button (Or set 30 minutes.) When the timer beeps, allow the pressure to release naturally for at least 20 minutes. Then turn valve to venting.Enjoy cooked beans over rice, or use as you would canned beans.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .