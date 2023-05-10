Do Moms still get breakfast in bed?

It's been a tradition in many families to serve Mom breakfast in bed on Mother's Day.

After all, it's her day to be petted, to be indulged, if not for the whole day, then for a few hours.

Here's the thing: Mom either welcomes breakfast in bed or is a good sport, grits her teeth and goes with it.

I however am raising the flag in support of this effort on many fronts for what it can teach and what it can bring to the family, from the youngest to that special lady in bed enjoying her cup of coffee and hoping a spill doesn't turn Mother's Day into laundry day as well.

It can be a learning and loving experience. So that being said here is a semi-guide to making this event happen.

First off, who's in charge — Dad, the oldest child, everyone?

Decide, then sit down and together plan the Mom menu. Stay away from foods that spill or slosh. The road to success is to plan, plan, plan, and keep it all simple.

When the menu is decided, do you need to go to the store or do you have everything. Take inventory. Assign tasks: Who will do what. There's likely cooking involved and for some supervision might be needed.

Kelsey Hawley, a mother of two girls ages 11 and 8, is concerned about their using the gas stove, "though they are very careful and are learning some of the cooking basics. They also use the microwave which can make things easier." The girls do breakfast for her on Mother's Day, but she prefers to eat it on the couch, close by "just in case."

Another family goes full bore on this — breakfast in bed for Mother's Day, Father's Day as well as birthdays.

There are any number of delicious and easy foods appropriate for this special breakfast. Kids will probably think of pancakes and/or waffles first. The good news is those batters as well as for muffins can be made the night before, stored in the refrigerator and cooked in the morning. If bacon or sausage are to be included they can be prepared the night before too and then microwaved.

Scrambled eggs are also easy. Make them special by adding herbs, onion and some cheese. You might even think of a breakfast quesadilla using those scrambled eggs as a base. A fruit cup is also a "must have," and again what could be easier. Here the youngest cook can help by washing the fruit — likely grapes and strawberries and then slicing in half.

Do you have a tray with legs that can stand in bed? Great if you do, but many don't. In that case a regular serving tray, even a large cutting board could work. Whatever you have should be roomy and easy to carry. Include a nice cloth napkin and a small vase of flowers, like lily-of-the-valley. So now you should be set.

If however Mom opts out of eating in bed, let her come to the kitchen in her robe and bunny slippers where she can enjoy what's been prepared on the couch, deck, porch or kitchen table. It is, after all, her day. Lastly, there is one final and very important thing you all need to do: Clean up the kitchen.

Do you wonder who we can credit for this event? While Mother's Day was made a national holiday in 1914, newspapers and magazines in the late 1920s and early 1930s began promoting and encouraging children (and Dads) to give Mom breakfast in bed. For better or worse, that campaign worked beyond anything they could have imagined.

Breakfast quesadilla

2 eggs

Hot sauce, a shake

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons butter or extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped green onion

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

1 medium (8") flour tortilla

1/2 cup packed grated cheddar cheese

Salsa for serving

1 avocado sliced for garnish on plate

In a bowl whisk the eggs with the hot sauce and salt until well blended. Add beans and set aside. Melt the butter in a medium-sized skillet over medium heat until it's bubbling. Pour in the egg mixture and cook, stirring often until eggs are almost set, about 2 minutes. Transfer mixture to a bowl to pause the cooking. Stir in the green onions and cilantro. In a separate large skillet warm the tortilla over medium heat, flipping occasionally. Once pan and tortilla are warm, sprinkle half of cheese over half of tortilla, then top with scrambled eggs, then top eggs with remaining cheese. Press the other tortilla over the toppings. Flip it and cook until the second side is golden an d crispy. Immediately remove skillet from heat and transfer quesadilla to a cutting board. Cool for a minute or so to set, then slice into 2-3 slices. Serve with salsa on the side and avocado slices as a garnish.

Easy basic pancakes

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, or vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Toppings of your choice.

Preheat oven to 200 to keep coked pancakes warm. In a small bowl whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Set aside. In a medium bowl whisk together the milk, butter (or oil) and egg. Add dry ingredients to milk mixture. Whisk until just moistened but don't over mix. A few lumps are fine. Heat a large skillet or griddle over medium heat. Using a paper towel, drizzle oil on and carefully rub skillet with oiled paper towel. For each pancake spoon 2-3 tablespoons of batter onto skillet. Cook until surface of pancakes have some bubbles and a few have burst, 1-2 minutes. Flip carefully with a thin spatula and cook until underside is browned, 1-2 minutes more. Transfer to baking sheet in oven, cover with foil and cook remaining batter. Makes about 12-15 pancakes. Serve warm with desired toppings.

Cinnamon butter puffs

1/3 cup shortening

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup whole milk

Topping:

1 stick butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350. Grease muffin tins. Put shortening, sugar and egg in a mixing bowl. Beat well. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg and add to the first mixture. Pour in milk and beat until blended and smooth. Fill muffin tins about 2/3 full and bake about 20 minutes until lightly golden. For the topping have the melted butter ready in a bowl that is just large enough to hold one puff. Have a shallow bowl ready nearby with the cinnamon/sugar mixture. As soon as puffs are done remove from pan and dip them one by one into the melted butter, then roll in cinnamon mixture. Makes about one dozen puffs.

