Do you see the teapot there in the dome? That's our archer friend Sagittarius

This week, I want to take you to the low southern skies for one of the best constellations of summer, Sagittarius the Archer.

Not only is Sagittarius easy to find, but it’s also in the direction of the center of our Milky Way galaxy, home of our sun and at least two hundred other stars with even more planets, maybe some like our Earth.

As soon as it’s dark enough, around 9:30 p.m., look in the low southern sky just above the horizon. Make sure your view is fairly unobscured, with a low tree line. An open field is the very best. Look for a distinct pattern of eight reasonably bright stars that draw a teapot. Four stars on the left-hand side make up the handle, the three stars on the right make up the spout, and one in between marks the top of the teapot.

Sagittarius, often recognized by its teapot shape, will be visible in the southwestern sky early in the night. Contributed / Mike Lynch

That celestial teapot is what astronomers call an asterism, a very easy-to-see pattern of stars that isn’t officially a constellation. The teapot asterism is the brightest part of the official constellation Sagittarius the Archer. According to Greek and Roman mythology, Sagittarius depicts a centaur shooting an arrow. In case you’ve never run into one, a centaur is a mythological creature with the head, arms, and torso of a man, and the body and legs of a horse.

With a slight overload of imagination, you may see how the teapot could outline the upper body of the centaur shooting an arrow. The handle would outline the shooting centaur's bent arm, and the spout would draw out the bow and arrow.

This time of year is great to get out to the countryside and stargaze away from the city lights. You can see the bright band of milky light stretching from the northeast to the southeast in the dark summer skies.

You’re looking sideways into the disk of stars that make up most of the stars in our galaxy. There are so many stars in the band, so far away, that you see their combined light all mashed together.

The constellation Sagittarius, on the southern end of the Milky Way band, is in the direction of the center of our galaxy, about 26,000 light-years away. The downtown section of our home galaxy would appear a lot brighter in our sky, but there’s a lot of obscuring interstellar gas and dust in the way. Many astronomers believe that if it weren’t for all of that gas and dust, the part of the sky around Sagittarius would be brighter than the full moon. Nonetheless, that part of the Milky Way band around the "teapot" is still bright and loaded with many celestial treasures. Even with a small telescope or a pair of binoculars, you’ll find many, many star clusters and nebulae.

If it’s dark enough where you are, you’ll see what looks like a puff of celestial steam above the spout of the teapot with just the naked eye. That “puff” is known astronomically as Messier 8, or M8, the Lagoon Nebula, a bright emission nebula where stars are being born. A small telescope gives an even better view. This giant cloud of hydrogen, the raw material it takes to manufacture stars, is around 5,000 light-years away and roughly 100 light-years in diameter. Many new stars and planets are being born within this cloud, which lights up the cloud like a vast fluorescent light.

It’s too bad that Sagittarius is so close to the horizon in our part of the northern hemisphere because our view of all these celestial goodies isn’t as clear as it could be. We’re forced to look through a thicker layer of Earth’s atmosphere, and if there’s any extra humidity, that makes it worse. Even with that, it’s still rewarding to scan the sky for a celestial arrow-shooting centaur.

Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and professional broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul and is author of the book, “Stars, a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations” published by Adventure Publications. Send questions to mikewlynch@comcast.net .

The Rochester Astronomy Club welcomes new members and puts on public star parties. Their website is rochesterskies.org .