Do your feelings get in the way of your belief?

During the season of Lent, this column has featured a series called “The Questions of Jesus: Invitations to Go Deeper.” We have focused each week on a question posed by Jesus. This weekend Lent will conclude and we will transition into the season of Easter. Thank you for contemplating the questions of Jesus together.

This week’s question: “Why are you frightened, and why do doubts arise in your hearts?” — Luke 24:41

As Holy Week concludes and we find ourselves just hours away from the joy of Easter morning, we end this series with one last question from Jesus. It’s asked in the final chapter of the Gospel of Luke (chapter 24).

By this point, Jesus had been killed. A group of women intending to care for his dead body with spices and perfumes instead found an empty tomb and two angelic messengers. The women ran back and told the disciples, but they were met with disbelief.

A little farther on in the chapter, Jesus appeared among the disciples. It had only been a couple days since he had been crucified. The disciples were profoundly terrified when he stood beside them. They assumed the figure they saw was a ghost because it was impossible to imagine that their friend was alive.

It was at this highly emotional moment that Jesus asked today’s question: “Why are you frightened, and why do doubts arise in your hearts?”

Jesus’ grieving friends were swimming in a sea of disbelief. Perhaps as a way to draw them back into the present moment, he invited them to consider why they were scared and uncertain.

Jesus didn’t try to force the disciples to change their feelings on command. He didn't say: “Stop being frightened. Stop doubting.” Instead, he asked them to consider “why” they were attached to those emotional states. For the final question of this Lenten series, in the midst of Easter weekend, we’re presented with a moment to reflect upon our feelings, too.

With all of our emotions, histories and doubts, Jesus nurtures the same space for us that he did for the disciples. He stands among us and says, “Peace to you.” Then he asks a question to help us reflect. Are there feelings we’re attached to that might be standing in the way of possibilities beyond our wildest dreams?

Jesus’ compassionate accompaniment of his friends continued all the way to the end of Luke’s Gospel. While their hearts and minds were settling into a new and unexpected reality, he asked them another question, “Do you have anything here to eat?”

Imagine the trembling hands of the disciples as they looked around the kitchen searching for something to feed him. One of them found a piece of boiled fish and gave it to Jesus. He ate it. Jesus’ friends watched him bite, chew, and swallow; he was a real person with a real appetite. They were filled with joy and amazement.

That exchange provided the disciples with time to connect the dots between the resurrection and everything Jesus had told them during the years they’d followed him. Later that day, he reminded them of a truth that would shape the rest of their lives. He said, “You are witnesses of these things.” It was time to share all they had heard and seen.

Easter is just around the corner. It is a day to celebrate possibility. It is a day to share stories about the ways we’ve witnessed God’s presence in the world. We rejoice together not only this weekend but every single day because the ways of God are not confined to the limits of our imagination. For the Creator of Everything, not even death is final.

Prayer: Divine Love, thank you for Jesus and the questions he asked. As we, like the disciples, encounter realities beyond our understanding, grant us grace. Please pull up a chair at the table of our hearts and remind us that with you, everything is possible. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .