We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Don't be afraid to share information

Columnist Dave Ramsey says when making a decision that will affect your workers, let them know your plans as soon as possible.

Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Opinion by Dave Ramsey
October 18, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Dear Dave,

I am getting older, and health issues over the last year have made me begin thinking about selling my small business. I have spoken with a couple of potential buyers recently, and one of them seems to be the kind of person who would handle the company very well. How and when do I tell my employees about what is going on and what may happen?

— Marjorie

Also Read
grilled.chicken.4.jpg
Lifestyle
Lovina’s community pulls together for benefit dinner
Columnist Lovina Eicher says food and good company raise funds for medical expenses for Dustin and Loretta.
October 18, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Lovina Eicher
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Congregational Church UCC hosting Trunk or Treat
Two events hosted by The Congregational Church UCC of Rochester for the month of October.
October 15, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Dear Marjorie,

In my mind, to be a good, effective leader you have to be willing to share and discuss things with your team – whether they’re good or bad. When talking to the folks at my company, I try not to get into a lot of unnecessary stuff, but if there’s any doubt, I’m going to overshare rather than leave them fearful, uninformed or confused.

ADVERTISEMENT

Think about it this way. If the roles were reversed, and you were in their shoes, when would you want to know? If you’d worked for someone a few years, would you feel betrayed if you didn’t know about something like this? It might sound simple, but I think that’s a good, fair way to process the situation.

If I make a mistake with my team, it’s always going to be in terms of over-communication. I expect and trust them to be mature adults in the workplace, and they know this ahead of time. Still, I try to make sure I’m very transparent about how we’re doing as a team and as a company. No small business owner can be successful unless they have great people around them. Your team needs to hear that once in a while, too, in addition to knowing you’re always going to keep them in the loop and shoot straight with them.

Human beings just want to be treated with dignity and respect. They want to know what’s going on where they work. When it’s something that impacts their day-to-day lives – and potentially their livelihoods – they deserve to know the facts as quickly as possible.

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is a personal money-management expert, a bestselling author and host of the nationally syndicated radio program “The Dave Ramsey Show,” which is heard locally on KROC-AM. For more financial advice, visit daveramsey.com .

Related Topics: MONEY AND FINANCEASK DAVEDAVE RAMSEY
What to read next
101522 Erdman1.jpg
Lifestyle
Colors and crafts make for a fun fall of collecting
Columnist Sandy Erdman says many craft and antique fairs are switching to their autumn and Christmas inventories.
October 18, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
112221-POST-BULLETIN-HOLIDAY-COOKIE-CONTEST-09455.jpg
Lifestyle
Ready, set, bake! Post Bulletin Holiday Cookie Contest recipes needed
We invite you to send us your best holiday cookie recipe no later Nov. 23, with in-person judging slated for Nov. 29.
October 18, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cover Crops 039.JPG
Lifestyle
With winter coming, these plants have gardens covered
Members of the Backyard Bounty Urban Homesteaders group toured gardens Sunday for cover crop ideas.
October 17, 2022 08:50 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Trees with yellow, green and red leaves are on either side of a gravel road.
Columns
Picturing fall colors before the leaves blow away
"In my recollection, most years just when the colors are at their peek — mostly yellow in my neighborhood — strong winds hurl the leaves from the trees, swirling them onto roads, field edges and across yards."
October 17, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey