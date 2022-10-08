Don't get stuck when complications complicate your life

Individuals and groups regularly encounter problems of all shapes and sizes. Brainstorming is a specific solution-finding method that was created back in the 1950s, and it can still be useful in navigating life’s obstacles.

I work primarily with congregations, and difficulties in those contexts can include budget deficits, decreased volunteerism, interpersonal staff conflicts, and property management issues. Athletic teams, work groups, and volunteer committees also run into challenges. Problems exist within our households, too; loss of employment, health issues, and misunderstandings between family members.

Complications are part of life. Sometimes, when they arise, we become fixated on their existence and struggle to think of resolutions that might move us beyond the roadblock.

Alex Osborn, an advertising executive, created a new solution-finding method back in 1953 in his book, “Applied Imagination.” He called it brainstorming. It was intended to be used by groups of people dealing with a shared obstacle. He envisioned that folks could come together and use their brains to literally “storm” the complexities they faced. Osborn believed that the walls of any problem could be scaled if people intentionally sought solutions together.

In the field of advertising, the executive regularly encountered negative group think. When possible resolutions were suggested, Osborn noticed that people often defaulted to assuming that new ideas wouldn’t work. He created brainstorming to be an approach that would disrupt negative thinking patterns within groups and inspire abundant idea creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainstorming was a process intended to generate as many ideas as possible in a relatively short amount of time. The ideal group size, from Osborn’s perspective, ranged from 5-12 participants. His process centered on four specific rules, which were highlighted by Hanisha Besant in the article “The Journey of Brainstorming” in a 2016 issue of the “Journal of Transformative Innovation.”

Rule 1: Think of as many ideas as possible.

Rule 2: No judgments or critiques allowed during the idea generation phase.

Rule 3: Wild ideas welcome.

Rule 4: Participants may combine and build upon the ideas of others.

There are a multitude of uses for Osborn’s basic brainstorming methodology. Any group of people eager to come together to address a challenge can make use of this model.

Whenever I work with a premarital couple, we utilize a curriculum called “Prepare Enrich.” After a pair completes the survey, they’re provided with a workbook containing a variety of useful exercises to help strengthen their relationship. One page outlines a specific “conflict management” process which makes good use of brainstorming.

First the couple summarizes a real issue they’re experiencing. Next, they’re required to think of 10 possible solutions. Coming up with so many potential paths forward can be a real challenge. Sometimes only one or two options initially seem feasible. Yet as I’ve journeyed with folks, I’ve noticed it often takes just a matter of minutes for the duo to recognize a host of solutions they hadn’t even considered. The process of coming up with a lengthy and concrete list of possible solutions, even wild-sounding ideas, expands the couple’s sense for how they might move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps you’re running into family challenges. Or maybe your faith community or workplace team is navigating some big dilemmas. What might it look like to brainstorm together using elements of Alex Osborn’s original methodology? All kinds of solutions can be unearthed when people decide to put their brain power together for the sake of goodness, healing and forward-momentum.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .