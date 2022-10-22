Douglas United Methodist hosts turkey dinner

A carry-out-only turkey dinner will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Douglas United Methodist Church.

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, squash, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pie.

The cost for adults is $15; children ages 5-10 years old are $6; ages 4 years and younger are free.

Please call 507-269-7377 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 or call 507-281-3526 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 to schedule a pick up time.

For more information, please visit douglasumcmn.com . The church is located at 6507 75th Street NW, Douglas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Cedar Lutheran Church hosts a meatball drive through dinner

A drive through meatball dinner will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Little Cedar Lutheran Church.

The menu includes Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberries, lefse and cookies. Participants can drive up, place an order and the food will be brought to your car.

A freewill donation will be collected to support mission work in the community.

The church is located at 308 Lewiston St. in Adams. For more information, contact the church at 507-582-3185.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.