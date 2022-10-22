SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Douglas United Methodist hosts turkey dinner

Two meal events at Douglas United Methodist Church and Little Cedar Lutheran Church in November.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
October 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A carry-out-only turkey dinner will be held from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Douglas United Methodist Church.

The meal includes turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, squash, corn, cranberry sauce, dinner roll and pie.

The cost for adults is $15; children ages 5-10 years old are $6; ages 4 years and younger are free.

Please call 507-269-7377 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 or call 507-281-3526 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 to schedule a pick up time.

For more information, please visit douglasumcmn.com . The church is located at 6507 75th Street NW, Douglas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Cedar Lutheran Church hosts a meatball drive through dinner

A drive through meatball dinner will be from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Little Cedar Lutheran Church.

The menu includes Swedish meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cranberries, lefse and cookies. Participants can drive up, place an order and the food will be brought to your car.

A freewill donation will be collected to support mission work in the community.

The church is located at 308 Lewiston St. in Adams. For more information, contact the church at 507-582-3185.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Related Topics: FAITHEVENTS
Opinion by Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
SW DIAGRAM FOR OCTOBER 21-23, 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
The wicked, winged one: Aquila the Eagle
Zeus' pet eagle turned from errand bird to winged enforcer in Greek mythology.
October 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mike Lynch
1 (12).jpg
Lifestyle
Save your weeknight with this 30-minute One-Pot Boursin Orzo with Chicken, Sun Dried Tomatoes and Spinach
Food columnist Sarah Nasello writes, "Filled, with protein, veggies, starch, dairy and flavor, this delicious One-Pot Boursin Orzo with Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Spinach has all the components needed for the perfect, quick and easy weeknight dinner."
October 19, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Pretzels
Lifestyle
The twisted tale of pretzels
Food writer Holly Ebel says baking the salty treat seems simple, if you follow a few basic tricks.
October 18, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Dave Says — Dave Ramsey column sig
Lifestyle
Don't be afraid to share information
Columnist Dave Ramsey says when making a decision that will affect your workers, let them know your plans as soon as possible.
October 18, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ramsey