Dressed up for two

“I have had the pleasure of seeing them at numerous events and they always look impeccable.” So read the nomination for partners Michelle Clark and Gabriel Green, Jr. to be featured in Your Style. Enough said.

Clark is the owner of Shell’s Kitchen, the catering business she is working to grow. “Shell's Kitchen has been my passion project and I'm excited to extend my passion to the larger community,” said Clark. A Minnesotan for some 23 years, Clark said she finds great joy in faith and family. That includes her three children and five grandchildren. She also said in addition to cooking, she loves serving the community and traveling.

Green, who has two daughters, owns Quality Cleaning MN and the store From Head 2 Toe offering hair products, clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women. With a degree in theology and Biblical studies, he served as a pastor in Duluth. He moved to Rochester for back surgery and continuing care.

“What I love about Rochester,” said Green, “is the diversity of the city, the opportunities for self employment, the continued growth and most of all the great relationship I have with Dr. Ying Ying Chen and Mayo. They take great care of me.”

Please tell us about your style.

Michelle: Personal and unique, colorful, classic, creative and bold.

Gabe: Church style, Sunday’s best.

And a little background?

Michelle: My grandmother Margaret Brown and my Mom Minnie Moton were two of many women who inspired my style. When I was a young girl, I loved watching both women get dressed in their tailor-made outfits designed by a family friend. My grandmother had 11 children but was a size 5. My mom had every high-heel shoe a girl could ever want. … Also, seeing what idols like Anita Baker wore when on stage. And as a younger kid with unmanageable coarse hair, imaging all the great hairstyles I couldn't wait to try.

Gabe: I’ve always liked to dress well. Even as a young man, I would wear a tie and vest and slacks to school — kind of nerdy, but I liked it and it made me stand out. I also carried myself a certain way as a result of that.

What do you hope your style communicates?

Michelle: Professionally and personally, I would hope my style reflects self-confidence, my personality, character, mood. I hope it sends a message to others how I view myself and how I want to be seen.

Gabe: When you look good, you feel good.

Your most important wardrobe component?

Michelle: I would have to say my shoes. Shoes are the foundation of your outfit and they also play a role in your overall comfort. I prefer leather with 3-1/2 inch heel — in multiple colors.

Gabe: Shoes too. I dress from the bottom up, not the top down. Shoes are the first thing individuals look at when they first meet you.

Michelle Clark and Gabriel Green on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What should every well-dressed person have in his or her wardrobe?

Michelle: Every man should have at least one suit. A blazer for a woman with a nice T-shirt, nice pair of jeans and at least one pair of nice dress shoes. For accessories, I would say, a watch, a scarf, nice pair of shades and a nice handbag.

Gabe: First I’ll start with my favorite accessory — an ascot tie. I love them. They bring a sense of style and fashion. You don’t see many people wearing them in the U.S. They are big in Britain and France and have only recently caught fire here. Also, every well-dressed woman and man must have an assortment of blazers. You can mix and match them with what your wearing and get very creative with them.

Favorite wardrobe colors?

Michelle: My favorites are red and white, but I love all colors.

Gabe: I love earth tones, browns, creams, tans and greens.

Favorite style season?

Michelle: Fall is my favorite. I love jogging suits and thin jackets.

Gabe: Winter for sure, I can pile clothes on and won’t need a coat.

Is there something especially "Minnesota" about your style?

Gabe: I love the way I can pull out sweaters in Minnesota because of the cold and I can mix them up with blazers with jeans or with slacks.

Any lessons you have tried to impart to your children about style?

Michelle: Develop a great sense of style and let your personality shine. What's currently popular isn't necessarily what's best for you.

Parting thoughts?

Michelle: Unlocking your personal style not only improves confidence, but it also refocuses your energy. Be true to your size.

Gabe: I want readers to walk away with a fresh perspective on individuality. Celebrate who you are in your life by being non-apologetic about the way you dress and your style. Own it and celebrate it daily.

