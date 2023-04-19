Driven by environmentalism

Kristoffer (Kris) Acuña grew up in Robbinsdale, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis. He met his partner in college on the East Coast and moved to Rochester in 2019 with her when she started medical school.

Kris is a long-distance runner, loves exploring the outdoors and trails, snowboards and learned how to ski this past winter. As a Rochester Climate and Clean Energy Organizer for the Sierra Club, it likely comes as no surprise that his passion and interest for inciting sustainable initiatives is reflected in his attitude on attire.

“I think we could benefit a lot by just thinking in a 'slow fashion' mindset — invest in quality pieces that will last for years to come,” he shared as just one observation when it comes to clothing and society’s carbon footprint.

How would you describe your style?

My dad in the 1980s.

How does your role as an environmental activist impact what you wear and express yourself?

With three siblings, I grew up often shopping at thrift stores or buying things simply because they were cheap. As my style has evolved over the past few years, I’ve tried to shy away from buying clothes simply because they were a good deal and focus on investing in higher quality, (yet often still thrifted) basics that I’ll be able to wear for years and will stand the test of time. As an environmental organizer, I want to be approachable by people from all different backgrounds.

What is a key approach you take in “greening” your wardrobe?

Decreasing the amount of new things I buy, and when I do get something new, I try to make sure it will be with me for years.

Anything about your aesthetic that makes you fall outside the status quo?

I like to experiment with different looks that I like on other people and mix and match with my own pieces to create something for me.

What's something you put on that instantly brings you a sense of joy?

Pairing a statement piece with pleated pants and a pair of Doc Martens, which were gifted to me by my partner.

Any sentimental items you own or coveted hand-me-downs?

I cherish a handmade leather belt my parents bought in Nicaragua in the '80s. They each had one, and my brother and I spent our childhood admiring them. We both took one and it is something that connects my brother and me to our family and our Central American roots.

Comfortable and accessible are two traits that go into Kris Acuña's wardrobe. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Any rave-worthy secondhand finds?

I found a 1980s pastel green and purple Burton jacket at a thrift store in high school and have been wearing it every winter for over a decade now. A ski patrol once offered me $200 when he saw me with it and I had to tell him no, I love it too much.

Anything you wish you could tell your younger self knowing what you know now?

It's important to approach life, others and yourself with a sense of grace and understanding.

What considerations do you wish others would adopt in relation to fashion?

You don’t have to stop buying new clothes or be this perfect person who only buys things from “100% sustainable” brands, but just start thinking about how pieces fit into your wardrobe and if they’ll stay there for awhile. Fast fashion may be cheap, but it comes at a high cost to both the environment and the people who make our clothes.

Items you will never part with?

I’m a really big fan of my corduroy pants: comfortable, versatile, and they never go out of style.

Parting thoughts or advice for others?

Don't be afraid to have fun with fashion and express yourself through your clothing, especially through layering and playing with different textures. It's a great way to show the world who you are and what you stand for. Just remember to be mindful of the impact your choices have on the planet and the people around you.

Kris Acuña laughs while being photographed Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

A note from Kris: If you want to chat more about sustainable style, getting outdoors and protecting our earth, join us at our monthly Rochester Sierra Club meeting on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

