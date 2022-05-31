Dutch? German? Who cares?

From time to time a food comes to our attention as something new to try, or is re-discovered.

This seems to be the case with the Dutch Baby, an amazing cross between a pancake, a popover and a crepe. Large and fluffy, crispy around the edges, slightly custardy on the bottom, it can be served anytime, but mostly as a special breakfast treat.

Now, of course, creative cooks and chefs are making them especially savory by adding meats like bacon and sausages as well as cheeses and vegetables. Not for me, these new-fangled takes on one of my family's all-time favorites.

Dutch Babies, or Giant Pancakes as we called them growing up, are among the easiest things to make. With just three basic ingredients — milk, eggs, flour — they come together in five blessed minutes.

A hint: Eggs and milk should be at room temperature for the best "poof" result. You do need a blender or a whisk and a strong arm, and a cast-iron pan but that's about all. The mixture then gets poured into a sizzling hot skillet and goes into the oven for 20 to 25 minutes. It doesn't get much more simple than that.

Since it puffs up like a souffle, it needs to get to the table quickly, then slice it as you would a pie. A little powdered sugar sprinkled over, a squeeze of lemon juice or fresh fruit on top and, voila, enjoy.

The idea of it was first introduced in the early 1900s at Manca's Cafe, a family-run restaurant in Seattle where it was originally called a German pancake. That, in fact, is where the name Dutch Baby pancake came from, a corruption of the word Deutsch, which the employees had trouble pronouncing. It was one of the most popular items on the menu.

Though we call it a Dutch Baby, there is a question of who gets credit for it — the Dutch or the Germans? Who cares? It was a great culinary import.

A recipe was first introduced in the New York Times in 1966 by Craig Claiborne, that paper's food guru at the time. He called it a David Eyre pancake, named after his friend who he'd been visiting in Hawaii and who'd made it for him. (I still have my mother's copy, yellow, stained and torn.)

It became something as popular, if not more so, than any other food he wrote about. Almost 60 years later it has re-emerged big time, and why not? It is quick, easy to prepare and delicious, whatever you put over it or just leave plain and let it shine on its own.

If you get a sudden craving for one and don't feel like turning on the oven, head over to Hollandberry Pannekoken (214 N. Broadway) which specializes in these. They offer 12 versions including banana, pecan, bacon, chocolate chip and the traditional served plain with lemon wedge and powdered sugar. You also have the option of choosing your own toppings.

Says general manager Allison Finseth, "We serve at least 75 a day. Right now fresh strawberry is our best-seller. Apple and apple pecan are also popular."

Dutch Baby pancake

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup whole milk, room temperature

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

Pinch nutmeg

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Syrup, jam, powdered sugar, lemon curd, lemon juice, whatever your choice

Heat oven to 425. Combine eggs, flour, milk and sugar and nutmeg in a blender jar and whirl until very smooth. If flour sticks to the sides, scrape down with a spatula. Batter can also be mixed by hand.

Place butter in a heavy 10-inch skillet and put in oven. As soon as butter has melted (don't let it burn), add batter to the pan, put back in oven and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, until pancake is puffed and golden. (Don't open oven.)

NOTE: Some recipes call for 3/4 cup flour, and 3/4 cup milk. The above, however, is the original.

Post Bulletin food writer Holly Ebel knows what’s cookin’. Send comments or story tips to life@postbulletin.com .