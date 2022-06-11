Easygoing and eclectic

Rochester born and raised, Nathan Hoover has maintained his local roots where he currently works at Trader Joes while carrying out an array of entrepreneurial endeavors in the community’s creative arts space on the side.

“Originally, I was going to go to school for sports medicine, but my hobby for photography arose and quickly became my passion.” After graduating high school in 2017, he launched 507 Creative Collective, doing photo shoots, promoting artists, and networking with clothing brands and various artists in the area.

Nathan Hoover on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Rochester, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Outside of his affinity for photography and all things art-related, he shares that he is a big fan of underground and unreleased music, and is a classified “video game nerd.”

“I spend lots of time playing video games, watching movies or scrolling through Instagram or YouTube to see the latest news and trends,” he said.

Describe your style.

I would describe it as 90s retro/pop punk/skater/rocker/ street fashion. My mom would classify it as ‘eclectic.’

What eras inspire the contents of your wardrobe?

I take big influence from pop culture from the 80s through the early 2000s. I would also say my style is influenced by the people around me that I meet plus others I come across on Instagram or YouTube.

Go-to kicks and accessories?

As far as shoes, I’m always wearing my Nike X Notre Dunk High or a pair of running shoes because I work on my feet a lot. As far as accessories, I often wear a necklace with a pennant shaped like a sun with a turquoise ball in the middle as well as a silver Sai earring.

A favorite purchase you've made recently and what made it so great?

Nike X Notre Dunk High from Maxwell Haydon at Treedome because they were secondhand, lightly used for a great price (and because I’ve always wanted blue suede kicks).

Any items you just can't seem to part with?

Vintage tees that are from old brands that are no longer around or hard to come by.

How can one embody confidence through their clothing/style?

By dressing how they want to present themselves and in what’s most comfortable for them, or suited based on what type of work or day ahead you have.

Fave summer threads?

Fleece shorts and lightweight graphic tees from Mauxvelli, plus Nike dunks or skate shoes.

Any noteworthy custom pieces in your closet?

A painted distressed denim jackets with my name / 507 photography on the front, 507 on the sleeves, and the 507 Creative Collective logo on the back with “THE UNDERGROUND MIDWEST” around it. Is probably one of the coolest things someone made for me! (Shout out to @art.bygisele.)

Go-to local shopping spots?

Treedome, Mauxvelli, Wear Local, LVLS House of Hoodies, Janky Gear.

Items you think every Minnesotan should have in their wardrobe?

Flannel button-up shirt (red) and a good pair of hiking boots.

Fill in the blank: I feel my best when ____ .

I receive compliments from people on something I’m wearing, or they ask me where I got something I am wearing from.

Any frequent comments you receive from others about your look?

Some people tell me that I remind them of Marty McFly from ‘Back to the Future’ or Peter Parker from the original Spider-Man.

Parting thoughts/advice?

Just because someone else doesn’t like your style or something that you wear doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t wear it. Have fun and be creative.

