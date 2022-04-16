Egg cups remain hot in 2022

So what is a egg cup? An official egg cup is a pudgy little containers used for serving boiled eggs within their shell and have been around at least since the time of Pompeii. They've become a little more popular as collectibles since the 1990s.

Today, there are thousands of egg cup varieties available, from single cups to double cups. The single cup rests on a single foot or pedestal, and sometimes one can be found on a pair of legs. Single and doubles can be made of every possible material from porcelain and glass to wood, silver plated, plastic even semiprecious stones. Egg cups are seldom seen in silver, because metal conducts heat and the sulfur in eggs causes tarnish. Clearly though, fancy molded-chocolate eggs belong in a fancy, silver egg cup. There are floral and souvenir egg cups, cups with faces, and cups in the shapes of animals. For children, egg cups can be found decorated with their favorite storybook characters.

Since egg cups are so small, hundreds of these collectibles can be displayed in a relatively compact space. In the 1930s, a Fannie Farmer chick cup would have come with a chocolate Easter egg. Easter themed egg cups number among the most popular forms of cups.

A wide selection of pudgy egg cups and a bunny too found at The New Generations of Harmony. Contributed

Similar containers are frequently mistaken for egg cups such as candle holders, custard cups and cordial glasses, but there is nothing wrong with that as collectors love to display eggs in mugs to small flower pots.

The older and rarer, the better the condition, the more unique the maker, the more valuable an egg cup will be as a collectible. Whether you're searching online or in antique stores, an egg cup can run from downright inexpensive to several hundred dollars. And, since egg cups were often a small part of a larger tableware set, many were unmarked, so it can be difficult to verify their history and maker.

Finding

Egg cups can be considered cross collectibles, appealing to more than one kind of collector with most being found in local antique and gift shops, online markets, flea-markets, auctions and garage sales along with thrift/consignment shops. Keep in mind that many companies offered egg cups as part of their fine china pieces during the Victorian era and continue within some sets still today.

Erica Thilges, manager, New Generations of Harmony, said, “Egg cups are a fun and functional dish that can be used every day or for spring decorating. We have a wide selection of egg cups from Jadeite to vintage Hallmark to eggs cups with hand-painted rosemaling. We have an egg cup to fit any style ranging from $5-$45. Looking for a fun way to show off collections of eggs? We have vintage planters and flower pots that can be a festive way to show off an Easter egg collection. The planters range from $14.50 - $24.95."

Stacy Hermann, Vintage & Glam, U.S. Highway. 14, Stockton, www.facebook.com/vintageglam17 tells us, “We have 100s of things that people are getting creative with to use for every season including Easter and eggs. And to make their own egg cups and more. Our prices start from very little to whatever a person wants to spend. I will say the average will be between $10 and $30.”

Sarah Kieffer, Sarah's Uniques, St. Charles, said, "I have several different types in the shop, ranging in price from $4 to $24, depending on type and rarity. They make great Easter gifts and look great mixed and put around the table at Easter time. Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you can show each one off in a beautiful egg cup. I also have a few egg plates.”

Chris Rand Kujath, owner, Old River Valley Antique Mall, Stewartville, said, "We get in many different types throughout the year. What we have now are Fanny Farmer ranging from $18-20 each.”

Shayna Dais, Rusty Bucket, Winona, “I suggest using a demitasse cup or a full-size tea cup fun to use for Easter with one or more eggs in a cup.”

Egg cups of wood and more found at the Yellow Monkey, Rochester with Cindy Rigotti. Contributed

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .