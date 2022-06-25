SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Enjoy God's creation a little more during this season of light

Columnist Emily Carson says summer and its warm days full of light have long held spiritual significance for people.

Holy Everything — Emily Carson column sig
Opinion by Emily Carson
June 25, 2022 02:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The fragrant lilacs withered into brown crumbles, and then the peonies bid adieu as their bright magenta petals faded and fell to the ground. The conclusion of these springtime flowers signaled that a seasonal transition was close at hand.

Then, right on cue, the first sunflower started peeking open a few days ago. Several calendula varieties are also in full bloom radiating oranges, creams and yellows. Tomatoes are starting to form on hearty stems, and the gourd vines are stretching inches a day.

calendula 2.jpg
Flowers, like this calendula species, wake up in the summer months and help bring creation to life.
Contributed / Emily Carson

The summer solstice occurred a few days ago making this our first full weekend of a new season. It’s a glorious stretch of long days and short nights with the sun rising before 5:30 a.m. and setting just before 9 p.m.

The movement of spring into summer has held significance for human beings for ages. People across the Northern Hemisphere have gathered together this time of year for rituals and meaning making during these longest of days.

Since the winter solstice of last December, I’ve been learning more about historic cultural and religious rituals related to the seasons. Paying attention to the change of seasons has helped me to live with a deepened sense of connectedness to God, ancestors, the sun and the earth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes is one person’s quest to discern the meaning of it all. As part of their journey, the author proclaims an observation in chapter 11, “Light is sweet, and it pleases the eyes to see the sun.” I concur; it feels quite grounding to more consistently acknowledge the rhythms of this planet’s orbit around the sun.

How do you like to note the arrival of summer?

There’s a Lithuanian ritual which might be of interest, and it dates back many millennia. On June 24, the morning of a special day called Midsummer, people walk barefoot in the dew. Just as dew revives plants in the night, it is said to bring energy to those who walk upon it.

In Northern and Central Europe, bonfires have long been part of summer festivals. After the last embers burn and cool, the ashes can be placed in the soil of a garden as a special and potent fertilizer.

Long ago, Vikings used the extra daylight this time of year to settle disputes and other legal matters. The longer days provided additional time to convene for important discussions, and the surplus light was thought to strengthen wise decision-making.

Also Read
"From the Pulpit" column sig
Lifestyle
When to speak and when to stay silent: Scripture has some advice
Columnist Chris Brekke says learn to listen to determine when to speak.
June 25, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Chris Brekke
Faith Focus graphic
Lifestyle
Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, July 3
Cherry Grove United Methodist will host their monthly Cowboy Church service at 3 p.m.
June 25, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Ministry helps inmates find God, re-enter society
For two years, the pandemic had prevented Heart of Clay Ministry from offering opportunities to inmates at the Clay County Correctional Facility. The return has been joyous not only for the inmates, but also for the volunteers who are seeing large groups return to the Bible studies.
June 24, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks

There are a multitude of ways to actively acknowledge the arrival of summer. Wake up early to watch a sunrise. Set aside time to write or meditate. Savor outdoor evenings with friends. Feel the dew between your toes. May all of these rituals usher us more deeply into presence.

A prayer upon summer’s arrival: Author of Light, we are grateful to live on a planet in motion. We acknowledge this change of season with awe and wonder. For sun, soil and everything that grows, we give you thanks, and we pray for the capacity to notice. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

Related Topics: FAITHHOLY EVERYTHINGEMILY CARSON
What to read next
Aikong See
Exclusive
Lifestyle
Aikong See: From humble beginnings comes classic style
Born in a creek halfway around the world, Aikong See has found his home and his mode in the Med City.
June 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Murphy
Logan (9) and Liam (5) sharing some of their John Deere tractors and other trucks, barns, silos and more as this collection grows.jpg
Lifestyle
Collecting with kids can be a lifetime adventure
Columnist Sandy Erdman says kids are naturals when it comes to collecting, and they can find a passion for items from collectible toys to rocks or shells.
June 25, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sandy Erdman
Roseslug sawfly June 25 2022.jpeg
Lifestyle
Don't worry too much about this common condition on rose bush leaves
"Fielding Questions" columnist Don Kinzler also advises readers on a pesky beetle that is prevalent in gardens again this year and how to prevent deer damage to yards and gardens.
June 25, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
key lime pie.jpg
Lifestyle
The key to great Key lime pie? Hold the Key limes
Columnist Tammy Swift recommends using plain, old Persian limes to create an egg-free Key lime pie that's every bit as tart and tasty as one made the traditional way.
June 24, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Tammy Swift