Ethel Chitseko looks for ‘freedom in fashion’

Ethel Chitseko was born and raised in the country of Malawi in southeastern Africa. She made her way to the United States in 1999 and landed in Rochester where she has stayed ever since. Aside from her role as a busy mother to two girls, Ethel is an active community member and serves as a peer specialist at Recovery is Happening.

“I enjoy my job because I get to give back to the community and support others in need,” she shares.

Ethel’s free time is occupied with painting, fishing, visiting others and trying new foods.

Describe your style in three words or less.

Joyful and fun.

What do you hope your style conveys to others?

Be content with who you are and enjoy the body you are in. This used to be so tough for me because of low self-esteem until I found freedom in fashion.

Life motto?

Yesterday was a blessing, today is joyful, and tomorrow is hope.

Any cultural influences you draw from?

I enjoy colors because they remind me of my African roots.

Ethel Chitseko enjoys wearing bright colors. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Favorite apparel item to purchase?

I love shoes and buy them often. I really can't find many outfits that fit me well, but I can never go wrong with high heels.

Describe your get-ready routine.

It is simple. Most of the time I really don’t have to focus on matching as long as I have accessories to complete the outfit.

Any style “tricks?”

I use scarves as belts. They work well with my body structure.

Where do you do most of your shopping?

Online shopping makes it easy with my already busy life.

Most surprising thing in your closet?

Old purses that are still not used.

Favorite decade as it relates to clothing?

I love the '80s.

Thoughts on the style scene in Rochester?

It’s primarily business casual and not common to see deviations in style or anything that really jumps out at you.

Where do you source inspiration?

The colors from nature.

Whose style do you admire?

I generally admire people who dress outside the box, like one of my daughters. Her style and mine are totally different, but she has confidence in how she looks and who she is, and I admire that.

