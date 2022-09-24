We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Even in Greek, there is a word for spending time with people for community and caring

Columnist Emily Carson says "koinonia" or "fellowship" is a concept that is part of being human.

Opinion by Emily Carson
September 24, 2022 07:30 AM
The experience of spiritual fellowship is transformational. Whenever people come together, meaningful connections can be shared, and these interactions build resiliency within individuals and communities.

The etymology of the word "fellowship" dates back more than 800 years. It means companionship and refers to people who share with each other. At a recent daylong convention for women, I both witnessed and felt fellowship taking place between multiple generations. The day was buoying and hopeful. During the shared meal, worship service and Bible study, I noticed the contented smiles of women truly savoring being in one another’s presence.

Spiritual fellowship can happen through retreats, meditation circles, worship, book studies, conversation groups and prayer circles. These social connections, rooted in spirituality, have the capacity to strengthen overall well-being.

Members of a rural congregation in the Root River Valley taught me more about fellowship after worship concluded on a recent Sunday. I was shaking hands and greeting folks at the back of the sanctuary. As the line was dwindling down, I noted a warm, friendly bunch of folks lingering in the aisle. In unison, they described that they’re always the last to leave because they so deeply enjoy being together. After worship, they usually go to lunch, and they also sing together in a music group.

These dear folks reminded me again of the impact of spiritual fellowship. It isn’t that every conversation they have is about theology or that they spend every second in Bible study. Instead, they’re people who care about each other and are invested in one another’s well-being. They’re living interdependently.

The New Testament biblical book of Acts is the story of how the message of Jesus spread in its earliest days. In Acts, chapter 2, verse 42, we read about some of the first commitments of Christians, and they include spending intentional time together. Luke (the author of Acts) writes, “They devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to prayer.”

Koinonia (Coin-o-knee-a) is the Greek word originally used in this verse that we often translate into English as ‘fellowship.’ Koinonia was a key priority right from the start of the spread of Christianity. While much has changed in our lives and world since that time, our human need for meaningful connection remains paramount.

A prayer for fellowship: Creator of Koinonia, we give you thanks for the ability to connect with other people. We pray that you would inspire all congregations and spiritual communities to nurture safe environments for fellowship. Grant us courage to show up in these spaces as our real selves. Reveal to us the blessings that come through giving and receiving care. Amen.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .

