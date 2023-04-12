Experience plus passion inform the style of Rochester realtor

“As a Realtor,” Michelle Kalina says, “I am able to combine my passions, skills and experience.” For Kalina, that combination comes out of a life rich in opportunities that began before settling in Rochester.

After growing up in Michigan and attending Michigan State University, Kalina joined Neiman Marcus in Atlanta. From there, she moved to New York City and worked in jewelry design. “I was then 26. I was young and single and knew nothing about New York. I joined the junior associates at the Museum of Modern Art. That was an incredible experience. Not only did I get to see some fabulous art but I also met some fabulous people.” It was while staying in the Hamptons one summer that she met her husband.

By the fall of 2001, the couple was considering a move to Rochester. “We flew back to New York from looking at houses in Rochester on September 10. On September 11, the world changed and I was more than ready to get out of New York. We moved to Rochester in November 2001.”

Kalina opened and then sold a retail store as well as trained as a yoga teacher and wellness coach before beginning her career with Lakes/Sotheby's International Realty, Minneapolis and Russ Lyon/Sotheby's International Realty, Scottsdale.

“Now, we are about to be empty-nesters,” continued Kalina who noted that she and her husband have three children. “We travel monthly to get out of the cold and spend our summer weekends cruising the Mississippi river on boat and paddle board. I love cooking but hate cleaning. I love to garden but truly have a black thumb.”

How do you describe your style?

Feminine with edge.

Where did your style originate?

When I started my career at Neiman Marcus just out of college.

Sources of inspiration?

Victoria Beckham, Rachel Zoe, Audrey Hepburn.

What is it about Audrey Hepburn that you admire — perhaps personality that was reflected in her style?

Audrey Hepburn was known for being kind and compassionate. She was also known for her intelligence and wit. She had a strong sense of humility and never took her success for granted. Her style was defined by a timeless elegance and she loved her accessories.

You have a coveted accessory that reminds you of Hepburn. Would you tell us about that piece?

My first Louis Vuitton bag was the Speedy 25 — it's the one Audrey Hepburn carried in 1961. Before he surprised me with it, my husband made sure to confirm with the associate at the store that it was, in fact, the one she carried.

What do you hope your style communicates professionally and personally?

That I am creative, thoughtful and confident.

Michelle Kalina on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you wear on a daily basis — for leisure, for work and then for more formal occasions?

For leisure my go to brand is ALO. I love dressing high/low for work — my Veronica Beard jeans with a Zara black satin top and a Chanel belt. For formal events, I like to be glam. Sequins all the way!

What is the most important component of your wardrobe?

Shoes. My fave shoes are my Christian Louboutin boots with spikes on the heels. They are comfortable — which is shocking for that brand. The red bottom and the spiked heels are sexy and powerful.

Are you a purse or a tote/bag person?

Both. I have totes for work and purses for day and night. I also like a small cross body for running errands.

Do you have favorite jewelry designers — past or present?

John Hardy, Michael Dawkins, Bulgari, Chanel.

Do you have priceless sentimental item beyond your Speedy 25 bag?

I have my mother-in-law’s vintage diamond cocktail rings and my grandmother's gold charm bracelet.

What should every well-dressed woman have in her wardrobe, including any accessories?

The appropriate undergarments.

Preferred season in terms of clothing? And why?

Summer. Bare legs, open-toe shoes and no need for a coat.

Does your home and home decor reflect your style?

Yes, absolutely. My home is filled with natural elements including glass, marble and onyx. I love art and have pieces from Erte' and Agam and have a piece coming from Curtis Dickman. He did a custom Audrey piece for me.

Before you were in the empty-nest category, what did you teach your children about style?

How to dress appropriately. You will never see my boys in a nice restaurant with a baseball cap — a pet peeve. They like nice clothes but I have also taught them how to shop on sale.

Michelle Kalina on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.