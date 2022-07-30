SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lifestyle
The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform in Lake City

Also, Cowboy Church will be held Sunday, Aug. 7

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
July 30, 2022 12:00 AM
The Fabulous Blackwood Quartet will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Valley View Assembly of God Church, 305 West Grant St., Lake City.

A freewill offering will be received.

Cowboy Church will be held Aug. 7

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with music beginning at 5:45 with special guest Janine Sherry.

Cowboy church is a nondenominational service with a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy and Southern gospel and bluegrass music.

Cherry Grove United Methodist Church is located at 18183 160th St., in the community of Cherry Grove in rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap-accessible.

Musicians interested in participating are welcome to contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday of the month service.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

