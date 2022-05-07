Faith Focus: ‘A Time for Women’ meets Thursday at Autumn Ridge

A Time for Women meets this Thursday May 12, at 6:30 p.m. at Autumn Ridge Church, 3611 Salem Rd SW, Rochester. The meeting is in the Common Grounds Café.

Julie Domaille, known as “The Cookie Lady,” will be presenting a talk and demo. Out of 40 national cookie designers, Julie was selected to compete in the TV Show Food Network’s Holiday theme, the Christmas Cookie Challenge. She is currently on the cover of Rochester SW Magazine.

In her cookie business, Julie’s Cookie Creations, she makes custom boutique cookies, fills orders and teaches cookie classes. Julie is also an active Realtor, she enjoys planning and organizing benefit events and in her spare time is an avid gardener. Thursday evening she will show us her cookies and the process of decorating them.

We also have Sandee Johnson who will be sharing devotions titled “Finding Courage in Ministry.” She is the mother of two and grandmother of four. Sandee is currently the visitation minister of Autumn Ridge Church and has served the elderly saints since 2009. Prior to this, Sandee worked at IBM for 34 years as a graphic designer, writer, editor, publisher, marketing manager and communications consultant.

In the past she has served as community volunteer for several art organizations and schools for 40-plus years. Also, as part of her background she served as a pre-school Sunday School teacher, children’s sermon director, a nursery volunteer and at the welcome center, plus designing and writing articles. Come and meet the lady who cares for those who are often forgotten.

ADVERTISEMENT

All women are invited to attend and refreshments will be served.

Christian Women's Connection hosts 'May Flowers' luncheon

Rochester Christian Women’s Connection will host a luncheon, "May Flowers = Joy!," at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Eagles Club, 917 15th Ave. SE, Rochester.

Admission is $20 and includes lunch. The special feature will be a style show presented by Sistique Boutique, of Oronoco. The special speaker will be Ilene Dirks, of Sioux City, Iowa, who will give a talk titled " In The Blink Of An Eye."

Reservations are required by the Sunday before the event. Call Jan M., 507-288-1144 or email Jan C., shangilula@gmail.com.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.