Faith Lutheran Church hosts meatball dinner

Faith Lutheran Church of Blackhammer will host a drive-thru meatball dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the church.

The menu will consist of meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, bun/lefse and dessert. The cost is $12.

The church is located at 16013 Houston County Road 4, Spring Grove.

Faith United to host Brad Boice

Brade Boice will sing gospel music at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Faith United Methodist Church.

Everyone is invited and welcome. For more information please contact Faith UMC at 507-346-2830.

ADVERTISEMENT

Faith United Methodist is located at 617 Maple Lane, Spring Valley.

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.