Lifestyle
News reporting
Fall bazaar and bake sale at Douglas Methodist Church

Prayer walk, fundraiser and Cowboy Church round out list of upcoming faith events.

Faith Focus graphic
Opinion by Staff reports
September 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Douglas Methodist Church's fall bazaar and bake sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.

Lunch will be carry-out only and is $7. The menu consists of pulled pork sandwiches, coleslaw, chips, pickle and brownie.

Tickets will be available for a quilt raffle.

The church is handicap accessible.

Cherry Grove Cowboy Church

Cowbow Church will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 at Cherry Grove United Methodist. Music will begin at 5:45 p.m. Special guests are Steve Arnold and Walter Bradley.

Cowboy Church is a nondenominational service with a mix of country, Christian country, cowboy, and Southern gospel and bluegrass music.

Cherry Grove United Methodist is located at 18183 160th St., Cherry Grove, rural Spring Valley. The church is handicap accessible.

Musicians that are interested should contact Cindy Seabright at seabright.cindy@gmail.com or 507-272-1682 one week prior to the first Sunday-of-the-month service.

IHOP Miracle Prayer Walk

IHOP Rochester is hosting a prayer walk beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys to Mayo Clinic's Mayo Building. Stops will be made during the walk along Second Street SW. Participants can begin gathering at 2:30 p.m.

Fundraiser for Lutheran Campus Center

Sweet Sounds fundraiser for Lutheran Campus Center will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Faith Lutheran Church in Winona.

Sweet Sounds will feature H3O Jazz Trio and a variety of treats. The event will be held outside, weather permitting.

Donations will be accepted for Lutheran Campus Center that serves the college community of Winona.

For more information visit www.lccwinona.com .

Send event information to life@postbulletin.com with "Faith Focus" in the subject line, or mail it to Faith Focus, Post Bulletin, 1700 Greenview Drive SW, Rochester, MN 55902. Be sure to include locations and contact information.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
