Fall is the season for pumpkins in décor

Fall is here with a burst of color. Leaves of amber and gold and a touch of dusty blue are the decorating colors – and a few sunflowers added – as Bachman’s Greenhouse this fall tell us with a visit to A Gathering of Friends Antiques Market, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S, Minneapolis, Oct. 20-23, where you will be able to browse a beautiful selection of wonderful primitives, architectural pieces, pine and oak furniture, cottage décor, vintage wares, great accessories, collectibles, pottery, and more.

This unique greenhouse event will feature juried dealers. For more information or to learn which dealers will attend the market, visit www.facebook.com/agatheringoffriends .

Colorful unique pumpkins

Sharon Wollman with some of her spring pillows that she also makes with her needlepoint fabric along with pumpkins and even acorns. Contributed

We warm up your our homes with the colors of falling leaves, maybe a fall wreath hanging in the entrance way, a unique needlepoint pumpkin with rustic fall colors sitting on a table on the porch alongside the real pumpkins of all colors.

Sharon Wollman lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and opened her business in 2004 after she bought a box of vintage needlepoint and turned one piece into a pillow and sold it so quickly at a local antique store. Feeling the need to create and as a decorators' seamstress and with her daughter having health problems she felt the need to cut back on her workload, but still wanted to be creative and a needed source of income.

“When I was young, my mother supplied me with many kinds of handwork so that I never had idle hands," Wollman said. "Our small town did not have a supply for needlepoint, so I never learned this art."

Wollman said she fell in love with what she could not have. Luckily some wonderful friends taught her the art, giving her a greater appreciaiton for needlepoint.

"I love to make pumpkins and pillows. I feel my work is a perfect showcase for the salvage and rescued needlepoint," Wollman said. "A friend once exclaimed, 'You have started the needlepoint rescue society.' I think she maybe correct.”

The business began with the name, “C’est Chouette,” which is a French idiom that translates literally to “small cabbage,” but can also means, “that’s cool,” Wollman said.

“I picked up the phrase when my daughter, studying French at the time, uttered it after I showed her my work I had just completed,” she said.

Sharon Wollman's fall needlepoint pumpkins. Contributed

Sharon’s pumpkins are made from vintage fabric, she finds online from several websites. She also shops a warehouse in the Twin Cities that has a great selection of fabrics and trims.

"I try to make a trip there twice a year. I also, like to shop at the local stores,” Wollman said.

She also found older pieces at flea-markets, garage sales, consignment or thrift shops and when she does she returns home to her sewing studio and gets to work.

“The needlepoints I use are all vintage or antique. All have been used for other purposes, such as chair seat covers, before they come to me," Wollman said. "Each of these needlepoints has taken hours and hours to complete by hand. Just not by my hands. Needlepoint is an art. There is not a machine that can make this art, so being made by hand, vintage or antique, the needlepoints are strong. Some do show the wear from being lovingly used, but that only adds to the beauty of vintage.”

Each pumpkin she makes is a one-of-kind design, warts and all. The camera captures the colors, but to the eye they are more muted. The pumpkins range in size from 3 inches to 12 inches, and the prices vary with the size. The stems are real, collected from pumpkin farms across then upper Midwest and cleaned.

Pumpkins of needlepoint fabric made by Sharon Wollman. Contributed

While they are natural, stems are not natural to needlepoint pumpkins and may need to be reattached sometime in the future. The pumpkins are partially filled with rice, to allow reshaping from time to time, and partially with new 100% polyester fiberfill. So they are for decorative purposes only, not for outdoor use.

To check out more of her work and added acorns go to her website at www.smwollmandesigns.com .

Sandy Erdman is a Winona-based freelance writer and certified appraiser concentrating on vintage, antique and collectible items. Send comments and story suggestions to Sandy at life@postbulletin.com .