Family, community influence style choices

“I'm a writer and anthropologist by training and write essays as well as fiction,” says Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara who is also the host and associate producer of R-Town, the civic and cultural affairs program on KSMQ-TV. “I like to think of myself as a conversation starter and a storyweaver, as opposed to a storyteller.”

Nfonoyim-Hara adds, “I came here as a ‘trailblazing spouse’ with my husband about seven years ago when he was offered a post-doc at Mayo.”

Since, Nfonoyim-Hara has established herself as an author recognized by the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Loft Literary Center in Minneapolis and beyond as well as a force for social justice nationwide.

Please define your style.

A bit whimsical and bohemian, a bit funky and fly with a nod to the classic.

A little history?

I wanted to be a fashion designer when I was very young. In high school, I devoured fashion magazines while sketching my own designs. So clothing was also always a form of creative expression for me.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Is there more to the story?

When I think of my style, I always think of my family and communities I grew up in — West African, Afro-Latinx/Caribbean in New York City. Raised by Black immigrants, I was taught that what you wear matters and often it was about armoring yourself against racism and stereotypes and surviving in a world that would not accept us as we were.

On the other hand, and this is really what my style is about, there was this fabulousness, this fierceness, this joy around getting dressed and the embrace of color and pattern and the sheer pleasure of self-adornment. I think my classic style comes from this great care I saw my elders take of themselves and their clothing and the sheer pride in being dressed well.

Everything else is an homage to the beauty and the radical joy of being a Black woman adorning myself and celebrating myself, my culture and just my whims around what I think is beautiful and how I decide to show up in the world.

Other influences?

Frankly, my 5-year-old daughter really inspires me. While I don’t take all her fashion advice, I am so inspired by how she is 100% herself. She just wants to feel fabulous and make her own choices. To her, every occasion calls for a ball gown, gold combat boots and a tiara. She’s not thinking ‘What will people think? Does this match?’. We learn to make ourselves small sometimes as we feel pressured to fit in or meet some arbitrary standard. But none of us was born to shrink ourselves into someone else’s box. My daughter reminds me of that.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you hope your style says to others?

That they can be who they are, unapologetically. Right now, that is a big thing I am trying to model for my young children. Of course, it’s always a work in progress as I come into my own, step fully into my own power and really live my truth. I think clothes help us do that by helping us tell the world who we are. I’m shy and a huge introvert, but my inner life is still imaginative, wild, passionate and loud. So sometimes, I let the clothes do the talking. The writer and artist in me is always reaching for color and brightness, lovely and unique things that tell a story.

Please tell us about your at-work and at-home wear?

Often for R-Town, I balance a bit more of the conventional ‘business casual’ with my own flair. A lot of this has to do with how patterns can look on camera and so I can’t always pull out the whole rainbow. I’ll take a basic item and then accent it with something uniquely me like a floral blazer, chunky earrings, metallic oxfords. Ultimately, I always want guests to feel comfortable and to be themselves, so I strive to do the same as a host. Beyond that, most days, I work from home and spend my late afternoons and evenings with my children so I dress for comfort, ease and messy fun.

Your most important style component?

Confidence.

What should every woman’s wardrobe hold?

Something that makes you feel powerful. Whatever that is, you’ll know it because you’ll feel that unmistakable ‘queen energy.’

Items of particular significance?

I was recently gifted a pair of earrings from my stepmother-in-law. She made them using different wood from India and Cameroon. I am Cameroonian and Indian and was born in the Dominican Republic. But I grew up having no knowledge or connection to my Indian heritage. So I always appreciate when people affirm the fullness and complexities of my identities.

As a multiracial Black woman, clothing and accessories have always helped me do that quite a bit. I wear a traditional gold nose ring from India every day as a way to affirm my Indian identity.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Parting thoughts?

Rochester is far more diverse and complex than we ever give it credit for. I hope we all continue to truly cultivate a radically inclusive community where we can all feel like we can show up here as our true selves and feel seen and held just as we are.

Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Do you know someone who has unique style? Send nominations to life@postbulletin.com with "Your Style" in the subject line.