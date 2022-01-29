Feb. 2 is noteable for more than groundhogs

It’s a special week for rodents and candles.

Feb. 2 is coming up in just a few days. It’s “The Feast of the Presentation of our Lord,” “Candlemas” and “Groundhog Day.” The three celebrations are connected, and their significance holds meaning for our lives today.

“The Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord” is a sacred festival day that dates back to the 5th century. It takes place 40 days after Christmas and honors a biblical story outlined in Luke 2:22-38.

In this chapter of Luke’s Gospel, Mary and Joseph took Jesus, their firstborn son, to the temple in Jerusalem for a special blessing. While there, they met a devout, elderly man named Simeon. Upon taking Jesus in his arms, he was overwhelmed with great awe and joy. Simeon expressed to Mary and Joseph that Jesus was a light for revelation and glory pointing people to God.

Candlemas, sometimes spelled Candlemass, is closely connected to “The Feast of the Presentation of Our Lord” and in some religious traditions, the names for these festivals are interchangable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candles play a special role in Candlemas celebrations and trace back to Simeon’s words about Jesus being a light for revelation. In the early church, worship leaders blessed all of the year’s church and household candles on Feb. 2.

Some denominations continue to provide a special candle blessing service. The blessed candles can then be used throughout the year for household celebrations and in times of challenge to be a light of hope.

Regardless of the traditions of your church, Candlemas can be a day to gather your candles together and pray that they’ll be a source of blessing and illumination throughout the coming year.

Feb. 2 is also Groundhog Day, a tradition that dates back in the United States to the late 1800s. Legend has it that if a groundhog sees its shadow, it gets scared and heads back into its burrow to hibernate for six more weeks of winter. If there’s no shadow, expect an early spring.

German immigrants brought the tradition to the United States. Their weather forecasting animal of choice in Germany was the hedgehog, but groundhogs were more common in Pennsylvania, so that became the rodent to carry the tradition forward.

Groundhog Day is connected to old Candlemas weather prediction traditions.

Feb. 2 happens to be the midpoint between the winter equinox and the beginning of spring. People have long attempted to use the occasion to guess just how long winter might last.

One old rhyme went like this: “If Candlemas Day be fair and bright, winter will have another fight. If Candlemas Day brings cloud and rain, winter won't come again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At some point, a rodent and its shadow were added to the equation, and that gave us Groundhog Day.

However you might choose to celebrate in the week ahead, here’s a blessing I wrote for your journey.

A Blessing for Feb. 2

May what first appears an ordinary Wednesday,

reveal itself as something more.

May you notice, in the lighting of a candle,

a fresh perspective that guides your way.

Regardless of the a groundhog’s forecast,

ADVERTISEMENT

may you feel alive with hope for what’s to come.

Amid the regular rhythms and routines of this day,

may you notice unexpected moments of ease.

May you encounter your own reflection today,

and experience awe because you are here.

"Holy Everything" is a weekly column by Emily Carson. She is a Lutheran pastor. Visit her website emilyannecarson.com .